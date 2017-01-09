FOOTBALL: Weekend results (January 7)

It was a winning weekend for the area’s two top footballing sides with Evo-Stik NPL First Division South side Stamford picking up their first points of 2017 away at Belper and Deeping Rangers made it 20 unbeaten with a victory at Harborough in the UCL Premier Division.
Evo-Stik NPL First Division South
Belper Town 0-2 Stamford AFC
UCL Premier Division
Harborough Town 1-3 Deeping Rangers
UCL Division One
Blackstones 1-3 Irchester United
Oakham United 1-4 Daventry Town
Olney Town 5-0 Bourne Town
UCL Reserve Division
Bourne Town Reserves 2-6 Wellingborough Whitworth Reserves
PDFL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers Res 3-0 AFC Stanground Sports
Ketton 2-3 Peterborough ICA Sports
Stamford Lions 3-0 Thorney
Uppingham Town 0-5 Moulton Harrox
Lincs Junior Cup
Coningsby 2-0 Langtoft United
Chairman Championship Shield
Long Sutton Athletic 0-3 Wittering Harriers
Peterborough Polonia 1-2 Stamford Belvedere
PDFL Division One
Glinton & Northborough 2-0 Baston
Kings Cliffe 3-1 Netherton United Res
Oundle Town 5-1 Oakham United Res
PDFL Division Two
Parkway Eagles 5-1 Ketton Reserves
Peterborough ICA Sports Res 3-1 Stamford Lions Res
PDFL Division Three
Farcet United 4-2 Rutland DR
Stamford Belvedere Res 7-3 Oundle Town Res
PDFL Division Four
Parkside 2-2 Stamford Lions ‘A’
Wittering Harriers Res 0-3 Whaplode Drove
PDFL Division Five
Feeder Res 7-0 King’s Cliffe Res
Leicestershire Senior League
Everard’s Premier Division
Lutterworth Town 5-0 Cottesmore Amateurs
City Goldsmith Division One
Cottesmore Amateurs Res 0-5 Lutterworth Town Res