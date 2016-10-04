Search

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (October 1)

Action from Stamford AFC's 1-1 draw at Gresley FC in the FA Cup second qualifying round. Photo: Geoff Atton EMN-160920-141019001

Action from Stamford AFC's 1-1 draw at Gresley FC in the FA Cup second qualifying round. Photo: Geoff Atton EMN-160920-141019001

0
Have your say

Stamford AFC booked their place in the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round on Saturday with a 2-1 win away at AFC Mansfield.

FA Cup Third Qualifying Round

AFC Mansfield 1-2 Stamford AFC

United Counties League

UCL Premier Division

Northampton ON Chenecks 1-4 Deeping Rangers

UCL Division One

Blackstones 1-1 Lutterworth Athletic

Bourne Town 1-0 Rushden and Higham United

Oakham United 0-0 Long Buckby AFC

UCL Reserve Division

Newport Pagnell Town Res 3-3 Blackstones Res

Potton United Res 4-0 Bourne Town Res

Peterborough and District League

PDFL Premier Division

Ketton 3-0 Stilton United

Pinchbeck United 4-2 Stamford Lions

Thorney 0-4 Langtoft United

Wisbech Town Res 4-1 Deeping Rangers Res

Leicestershire Senior Cup

Uppingham Town 1-5 Ingles

PDFL Division One

Spalding United Res 0-8 Stamford Belvedere

Sutton Bridge United 5-2 Oakham United Res

PDFL Division Two

Stamford Lions Res 2 -4 AFC Stanground Sports Res

PDFL Division Three

Oundle Town Res 3-7 Eye United

Stamford Belvedere Res 3-2 Thorpe Wood Rangers

PDFL Division Four

Stamford Lions ‘A’ 5-0 Wittering Harriers Res

PDFL Division Five

Eunice Huntingdon 4-2 Glinton & Northborough Res

Kings Cliffe Res 1-2 Peterborough NECI

Leicestershire Saturday Trophy

Ashby Ivanhoe Development AWO- AWO Rutland DR

Cosby United Res 9-0 Uppingham Town Res

Thringstone MW 8-1 Ketton Res

LRCFA Intermediate Cup

Sileby Town Res 4-0 Cottesmore Amateurs Res

Northants Lower Junior Cup

Corby Eagles 8-1 Wittering Harriers

Glinton & Northborough 2-5 Northampton Liberty Stars

Woodford United Res 4-0 King’s Cliffe