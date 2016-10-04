FOOTBALL: Weekend results (October 1)

Stamford AFC booked their place in the FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round on Saturday with a 2-1 win away at AFC Mansfield.
FA Cup Third Qualifying Round
AFC Mansfield 1-2 Stamford AFC
United Counties League
UCL Premier Division
Northampton ON Chenecks 1-4 Deeping Rangers
UCL Division One
Blackstones 1-1 Lutterworth Athletic
Bourne Town 1-0 Rushden and Higham United
Oakham United 0-0 Long Buckby AFC
UCL Reserve Division
Newport Pagnell Town Res 3-3 Blackstones Res
Potton United Res 4-0 Bourne Town Res
Peterborough and District League
PDFL Premier Division
Ketton 3-0 Stilton United
Pinchbeck United 4-2 Stamford Lions
Thorney 0-4 Langtoft United
Wisbech Town Res 4-1 Deeping Rangers Res
Leicestershire Senior Cup
Uppingham Town 1-5 Ingles
PDFL Division One
Spalding United Res 0-8 Stamford Belvedere
Sutton Bridge United 5-2 Oakham United Res
PDFL Division Two
Stamford Lions Res 2 -4 AFC Stanground Sports Res
PDFL Division Three
Oundle Town Res 3-7 Eye United
Stamford Belvedere Res 3-2 Thorpe Wood Rangers
PDFL Division Four
Stamford Lions ‘A’ 5-0 Wittering Harriers Res
PDFL Division Five
Eunice Huntingdon 4-2 Glinton & Northborough Res
Kings Cliffe Res 1-2 Peterborough NECI
Leicestershire Saturday Trophy
Ashby Ivanhoe Development AWO- AWO Rutland DR
Cosby United Res 9-0 Uppingham Town Res
Thringstone MW 8-1 Ketton Res
LRCFA Intermediate Cup
Sileby Town Res 4-0 Cottesmore Amateurs Res
Northants Lower Junior Cup
Corby Eagles 8-1 Wittering Harriers
Glinton & Northborough 2-5 Northampton Liberty Stars
Woodford United Res 4-0 King’s Cliffe