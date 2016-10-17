FOOTBALL: Weekend results (October 15)

There was a reduced schedule of games in the local area on Saturday at the Peterborough Football League allowed teams to postpone their matches so players and fans could go and support Stamford AFC’s giant killing bid in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round. And they were so close to doing it - drawing 1-1 with Wrexham at a packed out Zeeco Stadium to set up a replay on Tuesday night.
Saturday
FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round
Stamford AFC 1-1 Wrexham AFC
UCL Premier Division
Cogenhoe United 0-2 Deeping Rangers
UCL Division One
Bourne Town 0-2 Bugbrooke St Michaels
Long Buckby AFC 2-1 Blackstones
Oakham United 2-2 Olney Town
UCL Reserve Division
Blackstones FC Res 0-2 Harborough Town Res
Northampton ON Chenecks Res 4-2 Bourne Town Res
PDFL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers Reserves 3-3 Sawtry
Uppingham Town 0-6 Peterborough ICA Sports
Leverington Sports 1-2 Langtoft United
PDFL Division One
Glinton & Northborough 1-3 Long Sutton Athletic
Moulton Harrox Res 5-1 Oakham United Res
Riverside 3-3 Oundle Town
Wittering Harriers 8-2 Kings Cliffe
PDFL Division Two
Langtoft United Res 1-3 Crowland Town Res
Parkway Eagles 4-2 Stamford Lions Res
PDFL Division Three
Bretton North End P-P Uppingham Town Res
Oundle Town Res 3-4 Stamford Belvedere Res
Rutland DR 2-3 Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’
PDFL Division Four
Netherton United B P-P Stamford Lions A
Tydd St Mary Res 10-1 Wittering Harriers Res
PDFL Divisoin Five
Holbeach United A 2-0 Glinton & Northborough Res
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premiership Division
Cottesmore Amateurs 2-0 Allexton & New Parks
City Goldsmith Division One
Ibstock Utd Res 2-2 Cottesmore Amateurs Res
Cambridgeshire Womens County Football League
S-Tech Women’s Premiership
Bourne 2-4 Cambridge University