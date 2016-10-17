Search

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (October 15)

FA Cup football action from Stamford Daniels v Wrexham EMN-161015-170521009

There was a reduced schedule of games in the local area on Saturday at the Peterborough Football League allowed teams to postpone their matches so players and fans could go and support Stamford AFC’s giant killing bid in the FA Cup fourth qualifying round. And they were so close to doing it - drawing 1-1 with Wrexham at a packed out Zeeco Stadium to set up a replay on Tuesday night.

Saturday

FA Cup Fourth Qualifying Round

Stamford AFC 1-1 Wrexham AFC

UCL Premier Division

Cogenhoe United 0-2 Deeping Rangers

UCL Division One

Bourne Town 0-2 Bugbrooke St Michaels

Long Buckby AFC 2-1 Blackstones

Oakham United 2-2 Olney Town

UCL Reserve Division

Blackstones FC Res 0-2 Harborough Town Res

Northampton ON Chenecks Res 4-2 Bourne Town Res

PDFL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers Reserves 3-3 Sawtry

Uppingham Town 0-6 Peterborough ICA Sports

Leverington Sports 1-2 Langtoft United

PDFL Division One

Glinton & Northborough 1-3 Long Sutton Athletic

Moulton Harrox Res 5-1 Oakham United Res

Riverside 3-3 Oundle Town

Wittering Harriers 8-2 Kings Cliffe

PDFL Division Two

Langtoft United Res 1-3 Crowland Town Res

Parkway Eagles 4-2 Stamford Lions Res

PDFL Division Three

Bretton North End P-P Uppingham Town Res

Oundle Town Res 3-4 Stamford Belvedere Res

Rutland DR 2-3 Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’

PDFL Division Four

Netherton United B P-P Stamford Lions A

Tydd St Mary Res 10-1 Wittering Harriers Res

PDFL Divisoin Five

Holbeach United A 2-0 Glinton & Northborough Res

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premiership Division

Cottesmore Amateurs 2-0 Allexton & New Parks

City Goldsmith Division One

Ibstock Utd Res 2-2 Cottesmore Amateurs Res

Cambridgeshire Womens County Football League

S-Tech Women’s Premiership

Bourne 2-4 Cambridge University