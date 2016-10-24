FOOTBALL: Weekend results (October 22)

It was raining goals on Saturday as Deeping Rangers smashed eight past Oadby Town in the UCL Premier Division, while Oakham United conceded the same amount in a tough FA Vase loss at Rocester.
Evo-Stik NPL First Division South
Stamford 2-1 Chasetown
UCL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers 8-1 Oadby Town
FA Vase First Round
Rocester 8-1 Oakham United
UCL Division One
Blackstones 2-2 Olney Town
Bourne Town 2-4 Potton United
UCL Reserve Division
Bugbrooke St Michaels Res 5-1 Blackstones FC Res
Wellingborough Whitworth Res P-P Bourne Town Res
PDFL Premier Division
Crowland Town 1-2 Deeping Rangers Res
Langtoft United 1-3 Peterborough Sports Res
Thorney 2-8 Stamford Lions
Uppingham Town 2-6 Holbeach United Res
PFA Senior Cup
Ketton 2-1 Sutton Bridge United
PFA Challenge Cup
Glinton & Northborough 3-2 Ketton Res
PDFL Division One
King’s Cliffe 3-2 Stamford Belvedere
Moulton Harrox Res 10-1 Wittering Harriers
Warboys Town 2-1 Oundle Town
Whittlesey Athletic Res 11-0 Baston
PDFL Division Two
Stamford Lions Res 0-5 Langtoft United Res
PDFL Division Three
Oundle Town Res 5-7 Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’
Rutland DR 1-3 FC Peterborough
Stamford Belvedere Res 12-0 Uppingham Town Res
PFA Minor Cup
Holbeach United ‘A’ 2-2 Stamford Lions ‘A
(Holbeach winn 3-2 on penalties)
Huntingdon Rovers 6-3 King’s Cliffe Res
PDFL Division Four
Wittering Harriers Res 2-8 Long Sutton Athletic Res
PDFL Division Five
AFC Orton 2-2 Glinton & Northborough Res
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premier Division
Friar Lane & Epworth 3-1 Cottesmore Amateurs
City Goldsmith Division One
Cottesmore Amateur Res 1-6 Ingles Res