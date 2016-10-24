Search

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (October 22)

Deeping Rangers FC - second-half action v Oadby Town Longer range pix - goal ANL-161022-183953001

It was raining goals on Saturday as Deeping Rangers smashed eight past Oadby Town in the UCL Premier Division, while Oakham United conceded the same amount in a tough FA Vase loss at Rocester.

Evo-Stik NPL First Division South

Stamford 2-1 Chasetown

UCL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 8-1 Oadby Town

FA Vase First Round

Rocester 8-1 Oakham United

UCL Division One

Blackstones 2-2 Olney Town

Bourne Town 2-4 Potton United

UCL Reserve Division

Bugbrooke St Michaels Res 5-1 Blackstones FC Res

Wellingborough Whitworth Res P-P Bourne Town Res

PDFL Premier Division

Crowland Town 1-2 Deeping Rangers Res

Langtoft United 1-3 Peterborough Sports Res

Thorney 2-8 Stamford Lions

Uppingham Town 2-6 Holbeach United Res

PFA Senior Cup

Ketton 2-1 Sutton Bridge United

PFA Challenge Cup

Glinton & Northborough 3-2 Ketton Res

PDFL Division One

King’s Cliffe 3-2 Stamford Belvedere

Moulton Harrox Res 10-1 Wittering Harriers

Warboys Town 2-1 Oundle Town

Whittlesey Athletic Res 11-0 Baston

PDFL Division Two

Stamford Lions Res 0-5 Langtoft United Res

PDFL Division Three

Oundle Town Res 5-7 Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’

Rutland DR 1-3 FC Peterborough

Stamford Belvedere Res 12-0 Uppingham Town Res

PFA Minor Cup

Holbeach United ‘A’ 2-2 Stamford Lions ‘A

(Holbeach winn 3-2 on penalties)

Huntingdon Rovers 6-3 King’s Cliffe Res

PDFL Division Four

Wittering Harriers Res 2-8 Long Sutton Athletic Res

PDFL Division Five

AFC Orton 2-2 Glinton & Northborough Res

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premier Division

Friar Lane & Epworth 3-1 Cottesmore Amateurs

City Goldsmith Division One

Cottesmore Amateur Res 1-6 Ingles Res