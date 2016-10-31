Search

FOOTBALL: Weekend results (October 29)

Deeping Rangers FC v Desborough Town Longer range pix - Deeping no 7 scores ANL-161029-193509001

There was disappointment for Stamford AFC as they were knocked out of the FA Trophy by Hednesford but Deeping Rangers continued their impressive run of results in the UCL Premier Division.

FA Trophy First Qualifying Round -

Stamford AFC 1-4 Hednesford Town

UCL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 1-0 Desborough Town

UCL Division One

Buckingham Town 0-0 Bourne Town

Lutterworth Athletic 2-1 Blackstones

Potton United 2-2 Oakham United

UCL Reserve Division

Blackstones FC Res P-P Peterborough Northern Star Res

Bourne Town Res 1-4 Cogenhoe United Res

PDFL Premier Division

Langtoft United 2-1 Ketton

Pinchbeck United 3-1 Uppingham Town

Stamford Lions 2-4 Crowland Town

Stilton United 1-4 Deeping Rangers Reserves

PFA Senior Cup

Oundle Town 1-4 AFC Stanground Sport

PDFL Division One

Baston 1-6 King’s Cliffe

Oakham United Reserves 1-0 Peterborough Polonia

Stamford Belvedere 2-4 Glinton & Northborough

Wittering Harriers 3-3 Warboys Town

PDFL Division Two - 2pm ko

Ketton Reserves v Spalding Town FC

Parkway Eagles v Langtoft United Reserves

Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’ v Stamford Lions Reserves

PDFL Division Three -

Eye United 0-0 Stamford Belvedere Reserves

Rutland DR 3-1 Thorpe Wood Rangers FC

Uppingham Town Reserves 2-3 Oundle Town Reserves

PDFL Division Four

Holbeach Bank 3-0 Wittering Harriers Res

Stamford Lions ‘A’ 3-6 Whaplode Drove

PDFL Division Five

Orton Rangers 9-3 King’s Cliffe Reserves

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premiership Division

Barlestone St Giles 4-0 Cottesmore Amateurs

City Goldsmith Division One

Cottesmore Amateurs Res 0-0 Sileby Town Res