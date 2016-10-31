FOOTBALL: Weekend results (October 29)

There was disappointment for Stamford AFC as they were knocked out of the FA Trophy by Hednesford but Deeping Rangers continued their impressive run of results in the UCL Premier Division.
FA Trophy First Qualifying Round -
Stamford AFC 1-4 Hednesford Town
UCL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers 1-0 Desborough Town
UCL Division One
Buckingham Town 0-0 Bourne Town
Lutterworth Athletic 2-1 Blackstones
Potton United 2-2 Oakham United
UCL Reserve Division
Blackstones FC Res P-P Peterborough Northern Star Res
Bourne Town Res 1-4 Cogenhoe United Res
PDFL Premier Division
Langtoft United 2-1 Ketton
Pinchbeck United 3-1 Uppingham Town
Stamford Lions 2-4 Crowland Town
Stilton United 1-4 Deeping Rangers Reserves
PFA Senior Cup
Oundle Town 1-4 AFC Stanground Sport
PDFL Division One
Baston 1-6 King’s Cliffe
Oakham United Reserves 1-0 Peterborough Polonia
Stamford Belvedere 2-4 Glinton & Northborough
Wittering Harriers 3-3 Warboys Town
PDFL Division Two - 2pm ko
Ketton Reserves v Spalding Town FC
Parkway Eagles v Langtoft United Reserves
Whittlesey Athletic ‘A’ v Stamford Lions Reserves
PDFL Division Three -
Eye United 0-0 Stamford Belvedere Reserves
Rutland DR 3-1 Thorpe Wood Rangers FC
Uppingham Town Reserves 2-3 Oundle Town Reserves
PDFL Division Four
Holbeach Bank 3-0 Wittering Harriers Res
Stamford Lions ‘A’ 3-6 Whaplode Drove
PDFL Division Five
Orton Rangers 9-3 King’s Cliffe Reserves
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premiership Division
Barlestone St Giles 4-0 Cottesmore Amateurs
City Goldsmith Division One
Cottesmore Amateurs Res 0-0 Sileby Town Res