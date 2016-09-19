FOOTBALL: Weekend results (September 17)

Stamford AFC conceded an injury time goal on Saturday to set-up a replay with Gresley in the FA Cup.

Meanwhile Oakham United lost their first game of the season in the UCL Division One, while Bourne Town and Cottesmore Amateurs continued their upturn in fortunes.

Saturday

The Emirates FA Cup

Gresley 1-1 Stamford AFC

UCL Premier Division

Eynesbury Rovers 1-0 Deeping Rangers

UCL Division One

Irchester United 1-1 Blackstones

Bourne Town 1-0 Raunds Town

Buckingham Town 2-0 Oakham United

UCL Reserve Division

Blackstones FC Res 3-3 Irchester United Res

Raunds Town Res 4-1 Bourne Town Res

PDFL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers Reserves 0-6 Netherton United

Ketton 3-1 Leverington Sports

Peterborough ICA Sports 6-1 Uppingham Town

Stamford Lions 1-3 Moulton Harrox

PDFL Division One

Baston 0-5 Stamford Belvedere

King’s Cliffe P-P Peterborough Polonia

Moulton Harrox Res 5-1 Oundle Town

Oakham United Res 9-0 Spalding United Res

Peterborough Wittering Harriers 1-1 Sutton Bridge United

ChromaSport & Trophies Intermediate

AFC Stanground Sports Res 8-1 Ketton Res

FC Peterborough 6-1 Stamford Lions Res

Langtoft United Res 0-3 Eye United

Rutland DR 2-1 Netherton United A

Uppingham Town Res 0-4 Crowland Town Reserves

ChromaSport & Trophies League Cup

Glinton & Northborough United GNFC Res 1-3 Holbeach United A

Riverside Res 0-6 King’s Cliffe Res

Leverington Sports A 2-5 (AET( Peterborough Wittering Harriers Res

Stamford Lions A 0-3 Whittlesey Athletic C

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premiership Division

Cottesmore Amateurs 3-0 Shelthorpe Dynamo

City Goldsmith Division One

Ingles Res 2-2 Cottesmore Amateurs Res