FOOTBALL: Weekend results (September 17)

Stamford AFC conceded an injury time goal on Saturday to set-up a replay with Gresley in the FA Cup.
Meanwhile Oakham United lost their first game of the season in the UCL Division One, while Bourne Town and Cottesmore Amateurs continued their upturn in fortunes.
Saturday
The Emirates FA Cup
Gresley 1-1 Stamford AFC
UCL Premier Division
Eynesbury Rovers 1-0 Deeping Rangers
UCL Division One
Irchester United 1-1 Blackstones
Bourne Town 1-0 Raunds Town
Buckingham Town 2-0 Oakham United
UCL Reserve Division
Blackstones FC Res 3-3 Irchester United Res
Raunds Town Res 4-1 Bourne Town Res
PDFL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers Reserves 0-6 Netherton United
Ketton 3-1 Leverington Sports
Peterborough ICA Sports 6-1 Uppingham Town
Stamford Lions 1-3 Moulton Harrox
PDFL Division One
Baston 0-5 Stamford Belvedere
King’s Cliffe P-P Peterborough Polonia
Moulton Harrox Res 5-1 Oundle Town
Oakham United Res 9-0 Spalding United Res
Peterborough Wittering Harriers 1-1 Sutton Bridge United
ChromaSport & Trophies Intermediate
AFC Stanground Sports Res 8-1 Ketton Res
FC Peterborough 6-1 Stamford Lions Res
Langtoft United Res 0-3 Eye United
Rutland DR 2-1 Netherton United A
Uppingham Town Res 0-4 Crowland Town Reserves
ChromaSport & Trophies League Cup
Glinton & Northborough United GNFC Res 1-3 Holbeach United A
Riverside Res 0-6 King’s Cliffe Res
Leverington Sports A 2-5 (AET( Peterborough Wittering Harriers Res
Stamford Lions A 0-3 Whittlesey Athletic C
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premiership Division
Cottesmore Amateurs 3-0 Shelthorpe Dynamo
City Goldsmith Division One
Ingles Res 2-2 Cottesmore Amateurs Res