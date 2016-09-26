Football : Weekend results (September 24)

It was a tough afternoon for the area’s PDFL Premier Division sides on Saturday with all four teams in the top tier of the Peterborough Football League falling to defeats.
Evo-Stik NPL First Division South
Sheffield FC 1-1 Stamford AFC
UCL Premier Division
Deeping Rangers 3-0 Leicester Nirvana
UCL Division One
Potton United 3-1 Bourne Town
FA Vase Second Round Qualifying
Oakham United 1-0 Retford
Peterborough Northern Star 4-0 Blackstones
UCL Reserve Division
Blackstones Res 1-3 Northampton ON Chenecks Res
Bourne Town Res 3-1 Thrapston Town Res
PDFL Premier Division
Langtoft United 1-2 Crowland Town
Moulton Harrox 2-1 Deeping Rangers Reserves
Uppingham Town 0-2 AFC Stanground Sports
President Premier Shield
Stamford Lions 2-4 Netherton United
PDFL Division One
Baston 1-8 Moulton Harrox Reserves
Glinton & Northborough 14-0 Spalding United Res
Oundle Town 3-3 Peterborough Wittering Harriers
Riverside 6-1 Oakham United Reserves
Stamford Belvedere 1-4 Peterborough Polonia
Chairan Championship Shield
King’s Cliffe 1-3 Warboys Town
PDFL Division Two
Ketton Res 7-2 Peterborough ICA Sports Res
Leverington Sports Res 1-1 Langtoft United Res
Pinchbeck United Res 0-1 Stamford Lions Res
PDFL Division Three
Brotherhood Sport 8-2 Oundle Town Res
Rutland DR 2-2 AFC Stanground Sports A
Sawtry Res P-P Uppingham Town Res
Stilton United Res 3-3 Stamford Belvedere Res
PDFL Division Four
Peterborough Wittering Harriers Res 2-3 Parkside
Stamford Lions A 7-0 Netherton United B
PDFL Division Five
Holbeach United A 8-0 King’s Cliffe Res
Leverington Sports A 1-1 Glinton & Northboro Res
Leicestershire Senior League
Everards Premiership Division
Kirby Muxloe Res P-P Cottesmore Amateurs
City Goldsmith Division One
Cottesmore Amateurs Res 1-5 Friar Lane Res
Sunday
S-Tech Women’s Premiership
Cambridge United Reserves 10-0 Bourne