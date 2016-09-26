Search

Football : Weekend results (September 24)

Action from Stamford's 1-0 over Gresley in the FA Cup second round qualifying replay. Photo: Geoff Atton EMN-160921-113306001

It was a tough afternoon for the area’s PDFL Premier Division sides on Saturday with all four teams in the top tier of the Peterborough Football League falling to defeats.

Evo-Stik NPL First Division South

Sheffield FC 1-1 Stamford AFC

UCL Premier Division

Deeping Rangers 3-0 Leicester Nirvana

UCL Division One

Potton United 3-1 Bourne Town

FA Vase Second Round Qualifying

Oakham United 1-0 Retford

Peterborough Northern Star 4-0 Blackstones

UCL Reserve Division

Blackstones Res 1-3 Northampton ON Chenecks Res

Bourne Town Res 3-1 Thrapston Town Res

PDFL Premier Division

Langtoft United 1-2 Crowland Town

Moulton Harrox 2-1 Deeping Rangers Reserves

Uppingham Town 0-2 AFC Stanground Sports

President Premier Shield

Stamford Lions 2-4 Netherton United

PDFL Division One

Baston 1-8 Moulton Harrox Reserves

Glinton & Northborough 14-0 Spalding United Res

Oundle Town 3-3 Peterborough Wittering Harriers

Riverside 6-1 Oakham United Reserves

Stamford Belvedere 1-4 Peterborough Polonia

Chairan Championship Shield

King’s Cliffe 1-3 Warboys Town

PDFL Division Two

Ketton Res 7-2 Peterborough ICA Sports Res

Leverington Sports Res 1-1 Langtoft United Res

Pinchbeck United Res 0-1 Stamford Lions Res

PDFL Division Three

Brotherhood Sport 8-2 Oundle Town Res

Rutland DR 2-2 AFC Stanground Sports A

Sawtry Res P-P Uppingham Town Res

Stilton United Res 3-3 Stamford Belvedere Res

PDFL Division Four

Peterborough Wittering Harriers Res 2-3 Parkside

Stamford Lions A 7-0 Netherton United B

PDFL Division Five

Holbeach United A 8-0 King’s Cliffe Res

Leverington Sports A 1-1 Glinton & Northboro Res

Leicestershire Senior League

Everards Premiership Division

Kirby Muxloe Res P-P Cottesmore Amateurs

City Goldsmith Division One

Cottesmore Amateurs Res 1-5 Friar Lane Res

Sunday

S-Tech Women’s Premiership

Cambridge United Reserves 10-0 Bourne