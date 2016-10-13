FOOTBALL: Wrexham sack manager Gary Mills ahead of Stamford AFC’s FA Cup clash

Stamford AFC’s opponents for their huge FA Cup fourth qualifying round match on Saturday, Wrexham AFC, have today (Thursday) sacked manager Gary Mills.

A statement on the Red Dragons’ club website from football club director John Mills, said: “Everyone at the club would like to thank Gary for his endeavours during his time at Wrexham AFC, having arrived at the Racecourse with the reputation of his teams playing open, attacking and attractive football, and previous success in gaining promotion from the Conference League.

“This was a difficult decision but despite some exciting and entertaining football last season, our main priority is promotion back to the Football League and we have not made the progress expected towards that aim, falling short of the play off places last season, and currently out of touch with the table leaders with a third of the season already gone.

“We have therefore made the difficult decision that a change is needed.

“All other staff remain unaffected by this change.”

Wrexham will be led on Saturday by head of youth football Andy Davies, youth coach Joey Jones, and former Peterborough United midfielder turned coach Dean Keates.

The Daniels take on Wrexham at the Zeeco Stadium on Saturday, kick off 3pm.

Tickets are £10 on the door with concessions available at £7 and £3.