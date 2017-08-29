Four wins in a row for Stamford Lions after second half goal bonanza

Stamford Lions secured their fourth Peterborough League Premier Division win in succession with an impressive 6-2 victory over Leverington on Saturday.

A first half stalemate was reversed into an eight goal action packed second period as Lions moved up to fourth place in the standings after home success.

Boss James Sheehan said: “Leverington came into the game unbeaten so we were prepared for a tough battle. It was an excellent second half display.

“Opening the scoring is always important when the game is tight.”

Both teams battled away in the opening stages as tackles and high balls broke up any flow to the football.

Shaun Sanderson had a header cleared off the line before Luke Ball put his shot against the post while at the other end goalkeeper John Swales was brave as he raced from his line to save at the feet of the attacker.

The Lions sharpened their attack in the second half and Tom Edwards soon opened the scoring with an excellent free kick that curled around the wall into the top corner that gave the keeper no chance.

The goal opened the game up and Leverington grew more adventurous as Michael Webb blocked a goalbound shot before Swales pulled off a fine save diving to his left.

Leverington’s attacking approach left them exposed at the back and Edwards took advantage as he raced through the defence and slotted his shot into the bottom corner to double the lead.

Ball was then felled in the area on the hour mark and dusted himself off to slam home the resulting penalty.

The game had totally swung from a cagey affair to being wide open end to end action as Ball headed home a Tom Lees cross to make it 4-0.

Leverington pulled a goal back when the forward beat the offside trap and slotted in, but by now the Stamford side were in full flow and looked dangerous every time they attacked.

Ball claimed a hat-trick with a smart finish that wrong-footed the keeper before Jack Travers was denied a goal when he was taken down in the area, Edwards dispatched the penalty kick to match Ball and claim a hat-trick.

Leverington headed in a deep corner In the final minute to record the eighth goal of an entertaining second half.

Lions travel to face AFC Stanground Sports on Saturday.