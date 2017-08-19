Giantkilling Rangers cause FA Cup upset

Have your say

Deeping Rangers became FA Cup giantkillers today (Saturday) when they claimed the scalp of Southern League side Barton Rovers.

Rangers battled back from falling behind to Josh Oyinsan’s sixth minute opener to score twice in two first half minutes and book their place in the first qualifying round.

Scott Mooney got Deeping back on level terms after 41 minutes with Luke Avis’ strike two minutes later sealing a memorable victory for Michael Goode’s side.

Bourne got their first win of the United Counties League Division One season after a 4-1 home triumph over Burton Park Wanderers.

Gavin Cooke put the Wakes ahead after just three minutes, but Wanderers levelled 20 minutes later.

Josh Russell restored Bourne’s lead midway through the second half with a late double from Jezz Goldson-Williams securing the Wakes’ win.

Blackstones are the early pacesetters in Division One after a thrilling 4-3 home victory over previously unbeaten Thrapston.

Joe Papworth and Jones De Sousa had given Andy Lodge’s side a 2-0 interval lead, but they were pegged back after the break as Thrapston got on level terms.

Liam Harrold restored Stones’ advantage with 15 minutes remaining only for the visitors to level again.

However, Danny Barker bagged a 91st minute winner for Stones to secure their third successive victory.

Ketton suffered their first defeat in the Peterborough League Premier Division after a 6-0 away drubbing at early table-toppers Moulton Harrox.

Deeping Rangers Reserves were beaten by the same scoreline away at Peterborough ICA Sports.

King’s Cliffe suffered their first Division One defeat of the campaign after a 4-2 away loss at Long Sutton despite goals from substitutes Mark Cox and Ben Watkins.

Stamford Bels beat Crowland 4-2 thanks to goals from Joe McDonald, James Slack, Scott Toomey and Alfie Winters while Oakham United Reserves went down 5-1 at Peterborough Polonia.

Uppingham edged a 2-1 home win over Glinton & Northborough while Wittering suffered a 3-1 home reversal against Tydd St Mary.