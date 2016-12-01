Goalless stalemate

S-Tech League

Bourne Town Juniors Girls U12s 0

St Ives Girls 0

In what seemed like a local derby for Bourne in the S-Tech League, they were up against a more experienced St Ives Rangers.

The game started at a great pace with the teams going from end to end.

Lilia Brett, in goal, was gathering up everything that came towards the Bourne goal area.

Bourne had a number of breaks in the first half with Milly Ramm, Esme Thorley and Sophia Bull all having shots saved.

Bourne were creating many chances with Nicole Haynes working tirelessly in midfield and Milly turning the defence inside out at times.

Bourne made a change before half time, bringing Chloe Kelby and Beth Brown on.

In the second half, Tilly Manning and Olivia Jedruszak were mashalling the defence well.

Bourne, now playing a more attacking line-up, pushed to get the goal they deserved.

Tilly, Beth and Sophia, in defence, were pushed right into the St Ives half, winning back the ball and playing forward at every opportunity.

For the last five minutes Bourne were dominating the game against a very physical St Ives side.

Esme was colossal in a couple of tackles.

In the closing stages almost every single outfield player had an opportunity to get a shot away, with corner after corner the pressure was mounting and Bourne were getting closer.

However, it was not to be and Bourne had to settle for a 0-0 drew.

Player of the match: Milly Ramm.