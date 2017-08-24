Hat-trick of victories for Lions

Stamford Lions claimed their third successive Peterborough League Premier Division win after a late Tom Lees strike snatched all three points against a tough Langtoft side on Wednesday night.

Langtoft, who had been forced to call off their scheduled match on Saturday due to a lack of players, were rejuvenated and provided a tough test for Lions who have registered nine points from their opening four games.

Boss James Sheehan said: “We just didn’t get any flow in our football, but Langtoft made it a very difficult game. In the end the late goal has earned us a hard fought win and three valuable points.”

Langtoft worked hard in the first half, closing down and flying into tackles to restrict any space for the Lions to play football or build momentum,

Jack Travers headed over from a rare glimpse of goal before Josh Collins sent a tame header into the keepers arms.

It was a scrappy and rushed first period with very little flow to the football, but the second half saw the Stamford side push the visitors back,

Luke Ball fired a shot over the bar before Rob Forster sent one just wide. At the other end Lions Keeper John Swales was at full stretch to tip a shot around the post,

The game was stuck in a midfield battle and was desperate for a goal to break the deadlock.

It came just after the hour mark when substitute Tom Edwards emerged from the bench and rifled an unstoppable right foot shot high into the top corner to give the Lions the lead.

The goal seemed to relax the home side and the chances started to flow as Ball was denied by a brave save from the keeper before Travers had a shot blocked.

Langtoft were not going to sit back and let the game run out though and, in a swift counter attack, the Lions defence opened up and a fierce strike was dispatched into the bottom corner to draw the scores level.

The home side surged forward desperate to find a winning goal and Edwards blazed a free kick over before Neil Speck also sent his shot over the bar from close range.

The visitors had worked tirelessly and frustrated the Lions and looked favourable to hold out for a draw but, with only five minutes left on the clock, Lees raced away from the defence and slid the ball past the outrushing keeper to grab a dramatic winner to secure the Lions’ third win in succession.

n Lions Reserves made an emphatic start to their Division Two campaign on Saturday with a 9-0 drubbing of Sawtry’s second string.

Jack Travers blasted a four-goal haul with Chris Steele and Simon Griffiths both bagging braces. Joe Lippett was also on target for Lions.