Highs and lows in the President Premier Shield

Ketton recorded a 4-1 win at Crowland Town in the President Premier Shield on Saturday.

James Cracknell, Lewis Morley, Joshua Russell and Ben Waldron were the matchwinners, cancelling out Mykal Hymas’ strike.

Deeping Rangers Reserves are also in the next round after beating Uppingham 3-0.

Connor Pilbeam hit a brace while Anthony Garmory was also on target.

Stamford Lions’ match at home to Netherton was postponed.

This Saturday teams return to ChromaSport Peterborough and District Football League Premier Division action.

Second-place Ketton host Leverington Sports, looking to overtake leaders Moulton Harrox.

Stamford Lions, in seventh, will host the pacesetters from Moulton.

Rangers Reserves host Netherton on Saturday, with Uppingham away at Peterborough ICA Sports.

All matches will kick off at 2pm.