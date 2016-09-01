Late goal kills Blackstones’ KO Cup hopes

Blackstones were eliminated from the United Counties League Knockout Cup on Wednesday evening, going down 4-2 at home to Eynesbury Rovers.

Dan Evans and Jones De Sousa were on target for the hosts, but it wasn’t enough as Premier Division Rovers progressed.

Blackstones took a fifth-minute lead, but Tom Coles levelled after the interval.

The hosts took the lead a second time before Matthew Bannister equalised and Craig Smith put Rovers in front with seven minutes to go.

With Blackstones chasing the game, Owen Dixon made sure of victory in stoppage time.

On Saturday Blackstones, currently second-bottom of the UCL Division One, earned their second point of the campaign with a 1-1 draw at Rushden and Higham United.

Last Wednesday they were beaten 3-2 at home by Thrapston, following an early horror show

After conceding three goals in the first 10 minutes, Stones pulled one back before the break when Dan Evans was wrestled to the ground, but got up to cooly convert the penalty.

The hosts then rallied in the second half to make a game of it, with Zack Fisher squaring the ball to be thundered home by Matt Cook.

The visitors, however, hung on to take all three points.

On Saturday Blackstones will host Woodford United at Lincoln Road (KO 3pm).

Woodford, in 16th, sit three places and two points above this weekend’s opponents, offering Blackstones an incentive to try to leapfrog their rivals.

This will be followed by Tuesday’s visit to sixth-placed Raunds Town.

The action at Kiln Park begins at 7.45pm.