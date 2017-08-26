Late Goldson-Williams goal earns Wakes a point against league leaders Lutterworth

A late leveller from Jezz Goldson-Williams earned Bourne a point in their home clash with UCL Division One leaders Lutterworth Town on Saturday.

The Wakes frontman rose highest to head home the equaliser and secure a share of the spoils after a workmanlike performance by Jimmy McDonnell’s side.

The Bourne joint boss felt his side were good value for their point against a visiting Lutterworth side who are unbeaten after five games following their promotion to the United Counties League.

McDonnell said: “We have a given a strong Lutterworth outfit a good game.

“We had two or three missing and also lost Kev Elgar early doors, but we have dug in and some individuals really earned the right to play.

“I thought Tom Palmer, Dan Flood and Robbie Pearce were top drawer in what was a workmanklike performance.”

Bourne fell behind inside the opening 15 minutes following a rare error from home goalkeeper Alex Brown.

Brown fumbled a routine cross into the box and Justin Peace pounced to bundle the ball home from close range.

McDonnell added: “Alex has made a mistake, but he’s apologised to the lads at half-time and gone on to make a couple of really good saves.

“We are all in it together and we have matched a good footballing side by putting in some honest graft.

“We could have nicked it at the end, but it is a good point for us.

“There wasn’t a massive difference between the two sides and I was pleased with the point.

“Our first half performance wasn’t great, but we showed a lot of self belief after half-time and it’s another good result for us.”

Bourne responded well after going behind and, although clear-cut chances were at a premium, they more than matched the table-toppers.

Brown produced a fine save to keep out a Mark Warren free-kick and then had to be at full stretch to tip over a decent effort from Marshall Keenan as Lutterworth looked to double their tally after the restart.

Keenan headed wide when well placed while Tendai Daire miskicked with the goal at his mercy.

Daire then rattled the home upright with a fierce strike before Bourne’s persistance paid off with Goldson-Williams’ late leveller.

The Wakes frontman capped an industrious performance by rising highest to head home a corner from Jordan Avis.

Josh Russell created a couple of late openings for Bourne while Brown produced a smart stop to deny Jordan Small as the honours finished even.

Wakes: Brown, Elger, Cooper, Flood, Jesson, Palmer, Corby, Botterill, Goldson-Williams, Russell, Pearce. Subs used: Avis, Zealand, Rothery; not used: Collins.

The Wakes are in action on Tuesday night when they entertain Harrowby United at the Abbey Lawn in the UCL KO Cup (7.45pm).