Late penalty drama as derby day honours finish even

An injury-time penalty miss ensured Stamford gained a share of spoils in Monday’s derby duel with Peterborough Sports.

Former Deeping Rangers, Blackstones and Bourne Town frontman Mark Jones squandered the last gasp opportunity after dragging his spot kick wide of the home goal.

Defeat would have been extremely harsh on the Daniels who shaded the contest after taking a 13th minute through Jordan’s Smith.

Despite former Daniel Josh Moreman bringing newly-promoted Sports level just before the half-hour mark, Stamford fashioned the best chances.

Manager Graham Drury commented: “I thought we bossed the game and they wouldn’t have deserved to have stolen it at the end.

“That penalty miss is the first bit of luck we’ve had this season and hopefully our luck will start changing now.

“We created some good chances, had one kicked off the line. It’s hard for us to win games at the moment, but I was pleased with what I saw.”

An injury list that already included summer striking signings Jack Jeys and Pearson Mwanyongo was lengthened before kick-off on Monday when Elliot Sandy was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Sandy, who is now out for a further four weeks due to a nose operation, was also joined on the sidelines by Joe Burgess who picked up a knee injury in Saturday’s defeat at Stocksbridge.

With defender Liam Marshall leaving to join Peterborough Sports in search of regular football, former Daniel Andy Hall has returned to the ranks and started in Monday’s match while Scott Sandy - brother of Elliot - was on the bench.

Stamford took a 13th minute lead when Sam Hollis was bundled over by Ollie Medwynter as he latched onto a long ball.

Smith then stepped up to convert into the bottom corner for the first goal that Peterborough Sports have conceded in the league this season.

Hall then went close to doubling the lead but was crowded out by the Turbines defence and his shot was blocked.

The visitors got back on level terms just before the half-hour mark when Avelino Viera’s cross to the back post was met by the rising Moreman who beat Eliot Putnam to the ball to bring the scores level.

Hall continued to create problems for the visiting defence who again had to block in numbers to deny the Stamford man another chance.

Hollis and Smith both brought routine saves out of Aaron Butcher in the visiting goal before Hollis guided a shot past the visiting custodian only for David Cobb to get back and clear off the line.

Henry Eze then powered a header just the post while Moreman dragged a shot wide for the visitors after creating a decent opening before being involved in the late drama.

He latched onto Ben George’s header back to goal and poked his effort past the advancing Dan Haystead who appeared to clip Moreman on his follow through.

Referee Andrew Dallison pointed to the spot, but Jones fluffed his lines to ensured the spoils were shared in front of Stamford’s biggest crowd of the season.

Daniels: Haystead, George, Putnam, Morgan, Gordon, Eze, King, Duffy, Smith, Hollis, Hall. Subs used: Hill, Challinor, S Sandy. Not used: Draper.

Sports: Butcher, Medwynter, Cobb, Sanders, Femilola, Webb, McGeorge, Lawlor, Viera, Jones, Moreman. Subs used: Eason, McCammon, Gow. Not used: Graham, Connell.

Attendance: 531.