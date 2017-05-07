CUP FINAL VERDICT: Fantastic Fin-ish for Deeping Rangers

Remember the name – Fin Adkins-Krijgsman.

Who knows, he could become a star of the future at Deeping Rangers.

After hitting the post twice before the break, a second-half double secured victory after Freddie Brooks broke the deadlock in Saturday’s cup final.

Adkins-Krijgsman was an easy choice for the player-of-the-match award after a dazzling display up front.

He doubled the lead just two minutes after Brooks had volleyed home a corner at the start of the second period.

Adkins-Krijgsman showed skill, class and confidence with a twist and turn from Brooks’ pass before a left-foot finish found the corner of the net.

Trophy time for Deeping Rangers

With four minutes left, he raced clear and slotted in again.

Manager Graham Fielding said: “We wanted to try that formation which had got us into the cup final and I thought that the lads stuck to the plan really well.

“We had a back-up plan – but we didn’t need it.

“At half-time, we hadn’t taken our chances and we wondered if Cleethorpes Town would change their formation.

“We looked comfortable at 2-0 and I was pleased to see us hit the target in smaller goals than we are used to playing in.

“It has been a great season in a transitional period as the boys move into 11-a-side next term.

“Their efforts have been rewarded as they have only lost once all season and drawn twice.

“We were runners-up in Division One and we lost on penalties in the League Cup.”

Freddie Brooks celebrates the first goal

Deeping: Whiteman, Jungmann, Bartlett, Brooks, Turner, Fielding, Tarver, Zyberi, Adkins-Krijgsman. Subs: Dyson, Allan, Croxall, Barratt.

Cup winners

Game over

Deeping celebrate going 2-0 up