Derby defeat as Bels are beaten by quick-fire goal treble

Three goals in a crazy 15-minute spell during the first half sent Stamford Bels to a derby defeat at Uppingham Town on Saturday.

Lewis Morley’s side had gone into the Peterborough League Division One match on the back of a four-match unbeaten run and they started off brightly.

New signing Lewis Archer, who has joined Bels from Netherton United, put the visitors ahead and then Alfie Winters was denied by a great save from the Uppingham goalkeeper after being put through on goal.

Matt Leeton hit the Uppingham bar with a header before the game turned on its head with Town’s quick-fire treble as a double from George Maxwell and a James Howe goal put the hosts in command.

Bels recovered to dominate the second period and they reduced the arrears with 20 minutes remaining when a smart run by Archer saw him brought down in the area and Dave Atkinson converted the resultant penalty.

The visitors piled on the pressure in search of an equaliser and had big chances through Archer, Sean O’Donnell and Liam Asprey.

They also had a chance to snatch a share of the spoils in the final minute, but Rhys Ford saw his effort hit the bar.

Bels, who have applied for promotion to the Premier Division, are in PFA Challenge Cup action this weekend when they make the short trip to King’s Cliffe.

To cap a bad day for Bels, their reserves went out of the PFA Junior Cup on Saturday after a 4-2 away loss at Whittlesey Athletic A.

Nick Cahill cracked home a great volley for Bels with an own goal from the hosts completing the Stamford’s side tally.