FOOTBALL: Celebration time at Sincil Bank

There were celebrations at Sincil Bank again – just 24 hours after Lincoln City had booked their return to the Football League.

Having lost the Lincolnshire FA Under-16 Cup final last season, Deeping Rangers claimed the trophy this time.

Deeping scored 29 goals in five wins on the road to the final – including a 3-0 victory over Holbeach United in the third round.

Nathan Pickering and James Pam were on target as Deeping beat Lincoln United 2-1.

Manager John Carver said: “Since last year’s final, two or three new players have joined us and they have all made a good contribution.

“We are a stronger outfit now and I thought we looked quite comfortable during the match.

Deeping Rangers before kick-off

“We created a few great opportunities in the first half and it was disappointing that we weren’t ahead at the break.

“They showed good resolve in the second half and it was a good performance.

“Their keeper made some saves and I thought that we controlled the ball better in the second half.

“We’re also second in the league so we can win the title with a big game coming up at Peterborough Northern Star. If we beat them, it would force a championship play-off.

“The core group have been together since under-8s and they will go into the under-18s next season.”