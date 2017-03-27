FOOTBALL: Deepings boys defend county cup

The Deepings School’s year 8 boys football team completed back-to-back Lincolnshire Cup successes with a 2-0 victory in the under-13 final.

Deepings defended the title they won as under-12s by beating Horncastle’s Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School in Lincoln.

Left-back Oliver Tooth set the team on the way to victory when he showed composure in rounding the keeper and slotting home in the third minute.

Alfie Fox’s shot slipped through the keeper’s hands to make it 2-0 after 15 minutes.

The boys had beaten North Kesteven 6-2, Spalding Grammar 4-2 on penalties, Louth’s King Edward VI Grammar 4-1 and Lincoln Christ’s Hospital School 2-0.

Deepings also reached the last 64 of more than 600 entrants in the nationwide Playstation Schools Cup. Their defeat in that competition remains their only one in two seasons in secondary school.