FOOTBALL: Fun and skill at Deeping Rangers’ junior tournament

Hundreds of youngsters showed off their skills during the Neil Olson Memorial Tournament at Deeping Rangers.

A total of 72 teams and 600 players aged between six and 12 took part over the weekend.

The annual tournament saw all the under-7s and under-8s teams receive participation medals following their matches while the under-9s to under-12s saw some exciting knockout matches following their group games.

Saturday’s knockout matches saw Stanground Sports beat Deeping Rangers in the under-11s final and St Ives Rangers saw off Riverside in the under-12s final.

In Sunday’s matches, Holbeach United beat Hampton in the under-9s final while Feeder Soccer won against Peterborough Northern Star in the under-10s final.

Deeping under-9s v Hampton Robins

Bourne Town Clarets under-9s A and B teams

Holbeach under-9s score in the semi-final

Deeping Clarets under-9s A and B teams

Holbeach United under-9s