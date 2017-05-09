FOOTBALL: Fun and skill at Deeping Rangers’ junior tournament

Hundreds of youngsters showed off their skills during the Neil Olson Memorial Tournament at Deeping Rangers.
A total of 72 teams and 600 players aged between six and 12 took part over the weekend.
The annual tournament saw all the under-7s and under-8s teams receive participation medals following their matches while the under-9s to under-12s saw some exciting knockout matches following their group games.
Saturday’s knockout matches saw Stanground Sports beat Deeping Rangers in the under-11s final and St Ives Rangers saw off Riverside in the under-12s final.
In Sunday’s matches, Holbeach United beat Hampton in the under-9s final while Feeder Soccer won against Peterborough Northern Star in the under-10s final.