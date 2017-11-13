Four-midable run helps Stamford Bels secure quick-fire derby double

A fourth consecutive victory saw Stamford Bels complete a quick-fire derby double with a 2-0 away success at King’s Cliffe on Saturday.

Lewis Morley’s side had run out 3-2 winners in the Peterborough League Division One clash between the two sides a fortnight ago.

And they repeated the winning feat in the away fixture on Saturday to move up to joint third in the league standings.

Bels started brightly and dominated play from the off. Alfie Winters and Joe McDonald had good chances to put Bels ahead only to be denied by the Cliffe keeper.

The visitors broke the deadlock though when Winters dropped deep to gather the ball and then cleverly beat his man to make the space to slot McDonald in to score his 10th goal of the season.

Bels then made it two just before half-time when Dave Atkinson and Rhys Gilson cleverly worked a short corner with a quick one-two. Gilson then fired into the bottom corner from 20 yards, for his fourth goal in three games.

Cliffe came out looking for revenge in the second half but Bels continued their dominance by playing some superb football.

They had chances to put the game to bed but couldn’t find the net while any hopes Cliffe had of making a comeback were thwarted by a strong defensive display to earn Bels a well-deserved clean sheet.

Bels Reserves pulled back a three goal deficit to earn a Division Three point at Whittlesey Athletic A who finished the match with nine men.

A slow start by Bels saw the visitors race into a three-goal half-time lead, but the Stamford side showed some much-needed character after the break to turn the game on its head.

A leading performance saw Tom Holland score twice with Phil Dobbs grabbing the other as Bels hit three second-half goals without reply.