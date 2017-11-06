Goal spree blasts Bels to third successive league victory

Have your say

Stamford Bels recorded their third successive Peterborough League Division One victory with a 9-1 thumping of high-flying Netherton Reserves on Saturday.

The victory also took Bels up to sixth place in the Division One standings ahead of this weekend’s derby duel with King’s Cliffe.

Bels dominated possession in the first half but couldn’t find a way through until they turned up the heat on the half-hour mark.

A pinpoint corner from Leigh Sharp found the head of Tyler Sculthorpe who guided home.

Minutes later Rhys Gilson skipped through the Netherton midfield to fire Bels into a 2-0 lead.

Captain Ben Mason made it 3-0 before the break after latching onto the end of a Matt Leeton cross.

Bels continued their good form by scoring six more goals in the second half.

Scott Toomey started the scoring off, followed by a quick-fire brace from Alfie Winters.

Bels had a lapse of concentration when Netherton reduced the arrears, but substitute Jacob McLarnon made it 7-1 with a calm finish.

Joe McDonald then came on to net his ninth goal of the season before the scoring was rounded off by stand-out performer James Slack heading home a Dave Atkinson corner.

Bels Veterans recorded a superb 4-1 win over ICA Sports to remain top of the Division One standings.

A hat-trick from Luke Elsom and a goal from Dean Cornish ensured back-to-back victories for the Bels.