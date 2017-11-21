Lions battle back twice for share of the spoils

Stamford Lions twice came from behind in the first half but were forced to settle for a point after failing to find a winning goal during a dominant second period after a 2-2 Peterborough League Premier Division draw at Thorney on Saturday.

Boss James Sheehan felt that a slight dip in form and lady luck going against his side has combined to slightly stall their title charge.

He said: “It was a good game, but really one we should have won.

“We have suffered a slight dip in performance, but also the fortune seems to have turned against us.

“Our half chances just don’t seem to be going in like they were just a few weeks ago and the key decisions haven’t gone our way. In comparison, the second goal we conceded was a 35-yard punt in the wind that ended up in our net.

“But that’s how a season goes, we battled hard and we have come away with a valuable point from a tough away fixture.”

The Lions started on the front foot and could have taken an early lead as Tom Edwards raced onto a cross but headed over with just the keeper to beat.

Dan Aust then flashed a shot into the side netting and Edwards again went close as this time a powerful strike was well saved in a pulsating opening 10 minutes to the match.

The missed chances were punished as Thorney took the lead when a cross was looped over from the right home skipper Martyn Fox headed low past keeper Iain Brockbank.

The lead was shortlived as only minutes later Aust beat his marker and his cross was met by Luke Ball who headed home to equalise.

Stamford were controlling the possession of the ball but Thorney looked dangerous on the counter attack.

When Brockbank miscued his clearance, it fell to Thorney midfielder Sam Donohoe who lashed the ball back from 35 yards away.

It looped high in the air, dropped goalwards and clipped onto the post before bouncing back and rolling into the net to reinstate the lead for the home side.

Once again Lions hit back though as a deep free kick was curled in by Edwards and centre half Shaun Sanderson was on hand to turn the ball in with a half volley past the keeper to draw level.

Brockbank was then at full stretch to tip a long range shot over to send the sides in level at half-time.

The second half saw the Stamford side go on the attack but they failed to penetrate the Thorney defence as Joe Lippett headed wide and Aust had a shot blocked.

Aust was then felled in the area while taking his marker on but, despite strong appeals, the referee waved away the penalty claim.

Jake Walton’s effort was kept out by the keeper and Rob Forster failed to generate enough power with a late chance that was comfortably held as both sides shared the points after a 2-2 draw.