MATCH VERDICT: Bourne Town in cup exit after clinical Yaxley take chances

Any interest Bourne Town had in this season’s UCL KO Cup effectively ended inside the first half at The Abbey Lawn.

The Wakes went behind warly when a Matt Sparrow free kick was spilled by Alex Brown for Tom Carroll to slot home.

Sparrow’s pace was posing problems for the Bourne defence and the Yaxley wide man made it 2-0 when the Wakes lost possession in their half for Charley Sanders to pick his team-mate out with a first-time pass to score.

Bourne striker Zak Munton shot wide from 18 yards and George Couzens went close from a corner before half time.

But shortly after it, Sparrow hit the post after rounding Brown and Sanders was given a straight red card for a bad foul on JonJo Roberts.

Dan Cotton finished the game off, poking home a Michael Mackrell cross.