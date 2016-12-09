Search

Sweet 16 is the prize on offer for Rangers at Nirvana

SPOT KICK KING: Scott Coupland converts the third of his hat-trick of penalties for Deeping Rangers in their 4-0 win over Kirby Muxloe at The Haydon Witham Stadium. Photo by Tim Wilson. Photo: SG031216-108TW. ANL-160312-231003009.

Deeping Rangers are aiming to extend their unbeaten run in the UCL Premier Division to 16 games when they visit Leicester Nirvana on Saturday (2pm kick-off).

Michael Goode’s side picked up their seventh win in the last ten league games with a comfortable 4-0 win over third-from-bottom Kirby Muxloe at The Haydon Witham Stadium.

The match was most notable for a hat-trick by Scott Coupland, all three goals from the penalty spot, and a fine 20-yard free kick by Dan Schiavi.

After the game, midfielder Jason Kilbride said: “We did the job without having to play too great.

“But all good teams win games when they aren’t playing well and a lot of us had illnesses.

“Hopefully, there’ll be a better team performance from us at Leicester Nirvana on Saturday.”

FULL BACK MODEL: Left-sided defender Tom Smith gave a man-of-the-match performance for Deeping Rangers in their easy, four-goal win against Kirby Muxloe. Photo by Tim Wilson. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG031216-126TW.

Kilbride was replaced early in the second half by Henry Dunn who said: “We didn’t play well but we got the result.

“Coming on against Kirby Muxloe were the first 45 minutes of playing time for me in a few weeks as well due to injury.

“But I’m very glad to be back and we can definitely move into second place as the squad feels very strong now.”

We did the job without having to play too great - but all good teams win games when they aren’t playing well

Jason Kilbride, Deeping Rangers FC