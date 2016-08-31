Luke is on the ball as Lions can take pride

Luke Ball netted twice as Stamford Lions beat Stilton United in Saturday’s nine-goal thriller.

Thomas Edwards, Rob Forster and Jack Travers also found the net in this 5-4 victory at the Borderville Sports Centre.

Stilton’s replies came from Kyial West, Roberto Da Silva and Laureano Da Silva, who bagged a brace.

The result, Lions’ third victory of the campaign, leaves them 10th in the ChromaSport Peterborough and District Football League Premier Division.

They now travel to face 12th-placed Leverington Sports on Saturday (KO 2pm).

Ketton went down 3-1 at home to second-placed Netherton this weekend.

Joshua Russell’s goal wasn’t enough as the away side netted through Tom Randall’s brace and Daniel Fountain’s finish.

Last Wednesday they also suffered defeat, being beaten 2-1 at home by Stamford Lions.

James Cracknell scored for Ketton, who currently sit fifth in the table, while a Jack Travers double secured the points for Stamford.

Ketton will be hoping to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they travel to basement side Thorney FC (KO 2pm), who have been beaten in all four of their opening league encounters.

It was unlucky 13 for Uppingham when they were hammered by third-placed Peterborough Sports Reserves on Saturday.

Karl Gibbs (four), Ricki Goodale (two), Andrew Boome (two), Mark Oxenham, Ali Nyang, Gerard Evans and Jack Barron were all on the scoresheet in this 13-0 thumping at Tod’s Piece.

Uppingham are currently second-bottom, in 17th spot, with one win and five defeats, but a goal difference of -22.

On Saturday they host ninth-placed Stilton United (KO 2pm).

Langtoft were beaten 3-2 at home to Sawtry on Saturday.

This follows on from last Wednesday’s point, picked up following a 1-1 draw at Deeping Rangers Reserves.

Dean Pruden-Carr netted for Langtoft, while Talal Karama netted for the hosts, who beat Wisbech Town Reserves 2-1 at the weekend.

Langtoft travel to title hopefuls Pinchbeck United on Saturday (KO 2pm).

On Saturday, Rangers Reserves are at Netherton (KO 2pm).