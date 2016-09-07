Match abandoned following a clash of heads

Pinchbeck United 1

Langtoft United 2

Langtoft’s Peterborough and District Premier League clash at Pinchbeck United was abandoned following a head injury to the hosts’ keeper.

Stopper Joe Ashton clashed heads with Vikings debutant Josh Hales during the second half, leaving the Pinchbeck number one being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Ashton has since made a full recovery, following assistance and concern from both sides.

After a tough run where results haven’t been what the Vikings had expected, Saturday heralded a fresh start as three of last season’s first team returned; Daryl Todd, James Duffy and Callum Fox involved in a ploy to rediscover last season’s spirit.

Langtoft Vikings looked recharged and hungry again, first to every breakdown and everyone was winning their individual battles.

Jobi Froud and Dan Morris were commanding the middle of the field and the Vikings defence were standing tall.

For the first time in three weeks the Vikings were playing on the front foot and the game was being played in the Pinchbeck half.

Sam Thompson and Lewis Bradley were having lots of luck down their wings and it would be from a Thompson set-piece that the Vikings would break the deadlock.

Thompson swung a perfectly-flighted corner into the path of Thomas Retzlaff, who powered a header into the roof of the next from six yards out, a well-deserved lead.

The Vikings weren’t done, in the very next corner they had the same outcome, again Thompson found Retzlaff and again the same result, 2-0.

Before the break Pinchbeck reduced the arrears froma corner of their own.

The second half started with the expected Pinchbeck onslaught, but again the Vikings defence stood tall, putting their bodies on the line in order to keep their lead intact.

Steven Slack, in particular, must have gone home covered in bruises.

Unfortunately just as it had looked like the Vikings had weathered the storm, the game was abandoned as Ashton and Hales collided.

VIKINGS: Isabell, Warner, Slack, Toddy, Retzlaff, Bradley, Froud, Morris, Thompson, Spearink, Hales; Subs: Jasaitis, Duffy, Fox.

Langtoft are away at Peterborough ICA Sports in the President Premier Shield on Saturday.

Kick off is at 1.30pm.