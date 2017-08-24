McDonnell wants Wakes to embark on winning run

Wakes joint boss Jimmy McDonnell wants his side to keep enjoying the winning feeling.

Bourne bagged their first victory of the United Counties League Division One season with a 4-1 home success over Burton Park Wanderers on Saturday.

They host newly-promoted Lutterworth Town at the Abbey Lawn this Saturday and McDonnell is keen for his charges to start stringing a sequence of wins together.

He said: “It was good to get three points on the board last Saturday and it’s nice to know we’re not a million miles away.

“The lads stuck together and deserved those points. Now they need to back it up with more wins.

“It was a good day for us but last season we couldn’t put together back-to-back wins.

“There isn’t that much difference between most of the sides in this league and it’s sometimes only a naive five or 10 minutes which costs you.”

Lutterworth visit the Abbey Lawn having made a solid start following their promotion from the Leicestershire Senior League.

They have got 10 points from their opening four games to be the early season pacesetters, but McDonnell is more concerned about how his side performs.

He added: “I’ve spoke to Ian Dunn (Pinchbeck manager) about them and he was quite impressed, but 90 per cent of what you do in this league is about how you apply yourselves on the day.

“It will be interesting to see how they travel because that can be a big leveller. Apart from a couple of sides, everyone in this league can beat each other.

“Our supporters will always back the players as long as they put plenty of effort and commitment in and try to do things the right way and that’s what we have to do on Saturday.”

Winger Robbie Pearce returns to the Wakes squad this weekend while Matt Bills will stay in contention after impressing as a substitute in Saturday’s win.

The Wakes got off to the best possible start as Gav Cooke fired them into a second minute lead from a free-kick.

Jamie Oliver got Burton back on level terms midway through the first period before a late goal Bourne blitz saw off the visitors’ challenge.

Josh Russell put Bourne ahead with 20 minutes remaining before recent recruit Jezz Goldson-Williams scored twice in the last nine minutes to open his account for the club against a Burton side who had shipped 15 goals the previous week against Harrowby.

McDonnell commented: “Bugbrooke were a credit to the league. They were a genuine bunch of lads and they deserve massive respect after what had gone on the previous week.

“We had to show them respect, but at the end of the day we needed the win for our own benefit.”