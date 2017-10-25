Buoyant Bourne claim Premier Division scalp to secure semi-final spot

Bourne Town claimed their second higher level scalp of the season to book their place in the semi-finals of the Lincolnshire Senior Trophy with a 3-1 home success over Sleaford Town on Tuesday night.

After knocking out United Counties League Premier Division side Harborough Town in the FA Vase earlier in the campaign, the Wakes were again good value for their victory against a struggling Greens side at the Abbey Lawn.

They will now meet Holbeach United in the last four after producing a performance that delighted joint bosses Jimmy McDonnell and Phil Gadsby.

McDonnell said: “We did our homework on them and set ourselves up with a game plan and we played some really good stuff.

“We could have had six or seven goals on another night. The back four were solid, the midfield worked really hard and the strikers produced the goods in front of goal.

Gadsby added: “That was as good as we have played in the last month. We got the ball down and knocked it about really well.

“We want to finish at the right end of the table in the league, but it’s great to take our minds of it and have a bit of a run in the cup. It means something to the club and all the people who work so hard behind the scenes.”

Bourne made a bright start and took just eight minutes to break the deadlock as a corner picked out the unmarked Jezz Goldson-Williams who nodded his free header home.

Jack Humphries then saw a free-kick clawed away by Regan Start in the Sleaford goal while Robbie Pearce, at full stretch, sent another effort narrowly over.

Unfortunately that curtailed Pearce’s involvement in the contest as he was withdrawn with a hamstring injury, but that didn’t affect Bourne’s dominance of the contest.

Goldson-Williams was denied by an excellent save from Start after he had burst clear before the lead the doubled just past the half-hour mark.

Dangerman Goldson-Williams timed his run to perfection to beat the offside trap before shrugging off the challenge of Alan Forwood and finishing with aplomb past the advancing Start.

Sleaford’s best chance of the opening period fell to Robert Lee but, when well placed, he was unable to get his shot away.

Start was by far the busier of the two keepers though and he produced two good stops to deny Adam Rothery while Tom Cardall also curled an effort narrowly wide.

Bourne started the second half where they had left off with Jack Bottreill twice going close before Goldson-Williams was denied his hat-trick when Start again saved well in a one-on-one.

The crucial third Bourne goal arrived after 70 minutes when substitute Richard Nelson got on the end of an inviting cross from James Zealand to power home his header past Start.

The visitors bagged a consolation with eight minutes remaining when Lee smashed his shot home, but it was too little too late to deny Bourne their deserved place in the semi-finals.

Bourne: Brown, Elger, Zealand, Jesson, Flood, Smitheringale, Bottreill (Moss), Rothery (Nelson), Goldson-Williams, Humphries, Pearce (Cardall). Not used: Corby, Cooke.

Sleaford: Start, Bolland, Bowkett, Moyses, Forwood, Warman, Thornton (Shaw), Machin, Figura, Nichols, Lee. Not used: Chadwick, Doran.