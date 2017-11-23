Clarke and French named as new Blackstones bosses

Blackstones have moved swiftly to appoint a new management team with Lee Clarke and Daniel French taking over as joint bosses of the United Counties League club.

French was assistant to previous manager Andy Lodge who stepped down this week while Clarke has played several times for Stones this season while on loan from neighbours Stamford.

A statement from the Division One club said: “It is with great pleasure that we are able to reveal that Daniel French and Lee Clarke have agreed to take up the post of first team joint managers.

“Daniel has been with the Stones for some time and is no stranger to the boys, and girls, in the shed.

“Lee has been with us on loan to help out from Stamford but has decided that it’s time to venture into the management circus.

“The chairman and committee wish them all the best and hope for an exciting future for both Dan and Lee and the Stones.”

Full report and reaction in Friday’s Mercury.