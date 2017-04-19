CUP FINAL VERDICT: Missed opportunity for Deeping Rangers

Usually, at least a couple of Deeping Rangers’ second-half chances would have been put away.

Instead, the Clarets were left to reflect on what might have been.

They failed to score for only the fifth time all season and missed out on an opportunity to collect some silverware.

Having celebrated their championship success just a few days earlier, Cleethorpes Town added another trophy and they could complete a historic treble in the FA Vase final at Wembley next month.

It took a deflected drive to make the difference between the teams in Wednesday’s cup final at Sincil Bank.

Brody Robertson cut in from the left wing and a right-foot shot from outside the box probably would have been gathered quite comfortably by Richard Stainsby.

But the ball hit defender Jonny Clay and squirmed inside the near post, giving Stainsby no chance.

Stainsby was not tested all night as the Owls produced a series of efforts off target.

Liam Higton’s first save came from Scott Mooney as top scorer Scott Coupland set up his strike partner midway through the first half.

Mooney also fired wide almost immediately after Cleethorpes had gone ahead and Coupland couldn’t quite convert another chance just before the break.

The second-half display was much more positive by Deeping.

Dan Schiavi’s set-pieces should have been converted by free headers from Luke Hunnings and Clay.

Mooney’s header was held by Higton and he turned in the box, only to fire fractionally wide.

Coupland blasted too high and skipper David Burton-Jones nodded wide following another delivery by Schiavi.

So, it wasn’t to be. Having scored so many goals this term, Deeping didn’t have that clinical touch when they created enough chances to at least force extra-time.

DEEPING RANGERS

4-4-2: Stainsby 6; Flack 7 (sub Bird 84 mins), Hunnings 7, Clay 7, Smith 7; Kilbride 6 (sub Dunn 69 mins, 7), Coulson 7, Burton-Jones 7, Schiavi 7; Mooney 7, Coupland 7. Subs not used: Marsden, D Zalejski, N Zalejski, Bircham.

CLEETHORPES TOWN

4-4-2: Higton; Lowe, Wressell (sub Bloomer 81 mins), Coleman, McKay (sub Davis 67 mins); Mascall, Richardson (sub Winn 67 mins), Dickens, Oglesby (sub Flett 67 mins); Robertson, Taylor (sub Hutchinson 67 mins).

REFEREE

David Jones.

GOAL

Robertson (16 mins, 0-1).

STAR MAN

Charlie Coulson – creative, clever and always looking to go forward.

ENTERTAINMENT

★★★

WHO’S NEXT

Desborough Town (A) - UCL Premier Division, Saturday.