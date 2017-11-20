Daniels aiming to become first side to topple league leaders

The Daniels will be aiming to become the first side to beat table-topping Basford United in the Evo-Stik League this season when they travel to face the Division One South pacesetters tonight (Monday).

Basford are currently unbeaten in their 16 league games this season and hold a 10-point advantage at the top of the Division One South table.

However, Stamford go into the crucial clash upbeat after a fine 4-1 home victory over Kidsgrove Athletic on Saturday.

And boss Graham Drury is hoping his side can topple the leaders on their 3G pitch at Greenwich Avenue.

Drury said: “They have got a lot of experience in their side and a lot of their players are National League North standard footballers.

“They have won a lot of games by the odd goal which shows they are a good side, but we want to be the first side to beat them.

“I’m not just going there and thinking about taking a point off them. I want to win the game and then see how they react in their next match.

“The 3G pitch will help them because they play on it every week, but we will not be using that as an excuse.

“We need to get in their faces, play with pace and tempo and hopefully go out and get the job done.”

Top goalscorer Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson is doubtful for the match after being forced off early on in Saturday’s game with a gash to the top of his foot while centre-half Henry Eze is ruled out through injury.