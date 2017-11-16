Daniels must bounce back to reignite promotion push

Stamford will be aiming to bounce back from losing their unbeaten home record and reignite their push for promotion on Saturday.

The Daniels entertain 18th-placed Kidsgrove Athletic at the Zeeco Stadium looking for an immediate return to winning ways after their home FA Trophy defeat to Droylsden last weekend.

Graham Drury’s side are still unbeaten at home in the league, having won three and drawn five of their EvoStik Division One South matches at the Zeeco Stadium this season.

They are just five points shy of the play-off places and Drury wants his side to quickly turn their home ground into a fortress again.

He said: “We can’t feel sorry for ourselves after losing at home for the first time last Saturday. We have to stay positive.

“It will be a tough game against Kidsgrove, but we had the majority of the second half against a good Droylsden side last weekend.

“It just didn’t go for us so maybe we need to look at making teams defend different areas when we’re attacking them.

“We can pick out players at the back stick but, instead of overhitting it, we have to get the ball into an area around the six-yard box as well.

“We need to be asking questions all of the time of opposition defences.”

Stamford are set to welcome back centre-half Delroy Gordon who missed last weekend’s defeat through illness.

Gordon returned to training this week to provide a welcome boost for Stamford who, after Saturday’s match, face a midweek trip to table-topping Basford United on Monday.

The Nottinghamshire side are currently runaway leaders of the Division One South with a 10-point advantage over second-placed Alvechurch.

They are unbeaten after 15 league games and have won five of their eight home games on the 3G surface at Greenwich Avenue, but boss Martin Carruthers is not getting carried away.

He said: “The 10-point lead means nothing and we still have so much to improve on and will not allow the players to become complacent.

“We face a tough game against a team who are expected to be thereabouts this season and who will be going all out to be the first to beat us”

Stamford will travel to face Premier Division side Coalville in the second round of the Integro League Cup on Tuesday, November 28.

The Ravens secured their home tie with Stamford after a high-scoring 5-3 away win at Buxton on Tuesday night.

The Leicestershire outfit are managed by ex-Stamford boss Tommy Brookbanks and include former Daniels Steve Towers and Nathan Watson in their ranks.