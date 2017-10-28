Deeping hit Sileby for six; late double boosts Blackstones; Bourne’s first half goal spree

Have your say

Deeping Rangers moved up to fourth place in the United Counties League Premier Division table after an emphatic 6-0 home victory over Sileby Rangers on Saturday.

Rangers had beaten their visitors 3-2 on Tuesday night in the Hinchingbrooke Cup, but followed that victory with a far more convincing success that leaves them seven points behind table-topping Leicester Nirvana with two games in hand.

The Clarets handed a debut to stellar signing Kaine Felix following his release by National League North side York City this week.

And it took the former Boston United and St Neots winger just five minutes to open his account with a debut goal for Deeping.

Scott Coupland doubled the lead shortly after before Felix added his second and Deeping’s third after 21 minutes.

Charlie Coulson continued the scoring spree with a fourth before Jason Kilbride added a brace late on to wrap up a cracking win for Deeping who travel to a rejuvenated Wisbech Town on Tuesday night.

Blackstones recorded an excellent 3-2 victory over Potton in Division One with two goals in the last 15 minutes securing their victory.

An own goal gave Stones a fifth minute advantage, but the Royals were level after 40 minutes through a Calum Forster penalty.

The visitors then took the lead 10 minutes into the second half through Dan Webb, but top scorer Liam Harrold got Stones back on level terms.

Daniel French then popped up with the winner for Stones with 10 minutes remaining to keep Andy Lodge’s side firmly in the mix for honours.

Bourne are up to ninth after a fine 3-0 away win at Thrapston despite the 90th minute double dismissal of Richard Nelson and Gavin Cooke.

Nelson had given Bourne the lead in the first half with Eddie McDonald doubling the Wakes’ advantage in a dominant opening period display.

Top marksman Jezz Goldson-Williams then added a third 10 minutes before half-time to effectively end the match as a contest.

A much-changed Oakham side went down to a 4-2 away defeat at Burton Park Wanderers.

Four new players have joined the Rutlanders this week with Jordan Featherstone transferring from Long Buckby, Fabio Ramos moving on loan from Pinchbeck, Matt Holland returning from Huntingdon and Daniel Bratcher making the step up from Deeping Rangers Reserves.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Gresley 2 Romulus 2, Loughborough Dynamo 0 Lincoln 2, Peterborough Sports Market Drayton 1, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Belper 1.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup second round: Buckingham 0 Holbeach 6 (Holbeach away to Harrowby).

Premier Division: Daventry 2 Wellingborough 1, Deeping 6 Sileby 0, Desborough 1 Boston 1, ON Chenecks 3 Leicester Nirvana 2, Oadby 2 Eynesbury 2, Peterborough Northern Star 1 Harborough 2, Sleaford 1 Cogenhoe 0, St Andrews 0 Wisbech 3, Whitworth 2 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Yaxley 3 Kirby Muxloe 1.

Division One: Blackstones 3 Potton 2, Burton Park Wanderers 4 Oakham 2, Harrowby 2 Stewarts & Lloyds 1, Lutterworth Athletic 3 Bugbrooke St Michaels 1, Lutterworth Town 2 Huntingdon 0, Olney 2 Long Buckby 0, Pinchbeck 3 Irchester 1, Raunds 1 Melton 1, Thrapston 0 Bourne 3.

Reserve Division: Bourne 0 Oadby 2, Bugbrooke St Michaels 2 Olney 1, Cogenhoe 1 Peterborough Northern Star 3, Harborough 0 Raunds 1, Irchester 1 Desborough 0, Newport Pagnell 1 Yaxley 0.

PFA SENIOR CUP

First round: Leverington Sports 0 Netherton 6 (Netherton away to Warboys).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Langtoft 0 Peterborough Sports Res 7, Moulton Harrox 2 Whittlesey 2, Peterborough ICA Sports 5 Holbeach Res 1, Stamford Lions 5 Deeping Rangers Res 0, Sutton Bridge v AFC Stanground Sports abandoned, Thorney 5 Sawtry 1, Warboys 6 Ketton 0.

Division One: Netherton Res 5 Glinton & Northborough 2, Oakham Res 1 Ramsey 8, Oundle 5 Wittering Harriers 0, Stamford Belvedere 3 King’s Cliffe 2, Uppingham 2 Moulton Harrox Res 7.

Division Two: FC Parson Drove 1 Bretton North End 2, FC Peterborough 4 Parkway Eagles 2, Ketton Res 1 Whittlesey Res 3, Netherton A 0 Stamford Lions Res 1, Rippingale & Folkingham 3 Spalding Res 2, Stilton v Langtoft Res abandoned.

Division Three: Cardea 4 Brotherhood Sports 4, Feeder 2 Premiair 2, Leverington Sports Res 3 Stamford Belvedere Res 2, Riverside 0 Oundle Res 6, Thorpe Wood Rangers 2 Farcet 1, Whaplode Drove 3 Uppingham Res 6, Whittlesey A 2 Holbeach Bank 1.

Division Four: Long Sutton Res 5 Feeder Res 0, Orton Rangers 4 Netherton B 2, Stamford Lions A 4 Peterborough NECI 2, Whittlesey B 6 Tydd St Mary FC Res 1.

Division Five: King’s Cliffe Res 3 FC Peterborough A 0, Spalding A 0 Glinton & Northborough Res 2, Wittering Harriers Res 4 Gunthorpe Harriers 3.