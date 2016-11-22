DERBY DAY: We didn’t deserve to win, admits Deeping Rangers boss

Boss Michael Goode was happy to take another point as Deeping Rangers extended their unbeaten run to 14 league games.

Scott Coupland’s 24th goal of the season put them in front but former Clarets defender Joe Braithwaite levelled for Sleaford Town with a 20-yard free-kick in the second half.

Goode said: “Sleaford have picked up some good results recently and added a couple of players.

“In a local derby, we knew they would be up for a scrap and a fight because they are direct and effective.

“I thought we matched their physicality and work-rate.

“But our usual passing quality wasn’t there, particularly in the first half, and that couldn’t give us any momentum.

“We got a well-worked goal but we were fortunate to be 1-0 up as Richard Stainsby made a great save and they hit the bar as well.

“In the second half, we were robust but overall it was a bit of an off night.

“We could have easily given something away at the end when we were trying to win it.

“It was a great save from David Burton-Jones’ shot but if we had won in the 90th minute, we wouldn’t have deserved it.

“They pressed us and didn’t allow us to play in those conditions.

“We’ve got a point and we shouldn’t be disappointed as we beat Yaxley 4-1 on Saturday.

“Our energy levels were not as high on Tuesday night and we didn’t have enough quality.

“It’s a fair result with a couple of chances each and both keepers making a save.

“The free-kick was a disappointing way to concede as we had given the ball away on the halfway line and then committed a foul on the edge of the penalty box.”

Goode expects another tough test as Deeping head to Rothwell Corinthians on Saturday.

He added: “The pitch will be wet and sticky so we need to be robust again.

“We have to stay in the game like we did on Tuesday to give ourselves a chance. Hopefully we can produce more quality to win it.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Henry Dunn is close to full fitness after missing five games.