Derby delight for Blackstones; decent point for Bourne; Rangers respond in away win

Blackstones moved up to third place in the United Counties League Division One table after a 2-0 derby victory at Oakham on Saturday.

First half goals from Liam Harrold and Jack Bates were enough for Andy Lodge’s side to defeat their much-improved hosts.

Stones - who are away at Harrowby on Tuesday - jumped above Buckingham in the Division One standings after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bourne Town.

The Wakes had led through Tom Cardall’s 35th minute opener and then doubled their advantage just before the hour mark through top scorer Jezz Goldson-Williams.

But, despite having a player sent off, the Robins responded with two late goals as the Wakes dropped to 11th in a closely-contested division despite picking up a decent point.

Deeping Rangers are up to fourth in the Premier Division after bouncing back from a midweek defeat with a 2-1 win at Harborough Town.

Despite falling behind in the opening period, second half goals from Dan Flack and Michael Simpson secured victory for Deeping who host Boston Town on Tuesday night.

EVO-STIK SOUTH

Alvechurch 3 Lincoln 2, Bedworth 2 Cleethorpes 1, Corby 5 Belper 0, Leek 2 Frickley 2, Loughborough Dynamo 4 Romulus 1, Market Drayton 1 Chasetown 3, Newcastle 2 Gresley 1, Peterborough Sports 1 Basford 2, Spalding 1 Carlton 2, Stamford 2 Sheffield 2, Stocksbridge Park Steels 3 Kidsgrove 2.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Knockout Cup second round: Boston 1 Daventry 5 (Daventry away to Yaxley).

Premier Division: Cogenhoe 2 Whitworth 1, Harborough 1 Deeping 2, Leicester Nirvana 1 Holbeach 1, Newport Pagnell 2 Yaxley 1, Peterborough Northern Star 2 St Andrews 1, Rothwell Corinthians 1 ON Chenecks 0, Sileby 3 Sleaford 3, Wellingborough 1 Oadby 1, Wisbech 2 Desborough 0.

Division One: Buckingham 2 Bourne 2, Burton Park Wanderers v Bugbrooke St Michaels abandoned, Irchester 0 Harrowby 2, Long Buckby 0 Lutterworth Town 3, Lutterworth Athletic 1 Olney 1, Melton 1 Huntingdon 2, Oakham 0 Blackstones 2, Stewarts & Lloyds 1 Rushden & Higham 5.

Reserve Division: Desborough 1 Newport Pagnell 3, ON Chenecks 6 Peterborough Northern Star 2, Olney 2 Raunds 6, Potton 3 Cogenhoe 2, Whitworth 3 Harborough 2, Yaxley 0 Rothwell Corinthians 4.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH AND DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Res 0 Ketton 3, Peterborough ICA Sports 3 Moulton Harrox 1, Sawtry 1 Stamford Lions 1, Sutton Bridge 5 Langtoft 1, Warboys 0 Netherton 10.

Division One: Crowland 2 Tydd St Mary 3, Moulton Harrox Res 4 Long Sutton 4, Ramsey 3 Uppingham 2, Stamford Belvedere 9 Netherton Res 1.

Division Two: Langtoft Res 3 Stamford Lions Res 6, Netherton A 5 Sawtry Res 0, Rippingale & Folkingham 6 Ketton Res 2.

Division Three: Cardea 8 Whittlesey A 0, Farcet 2 Leverington Sports Res 2, Holbeach Bank 0 Whaplode Drove 4, Oundle Res 5 Brotherhood Sports 5.

Division Four: Feeder Res 0 Orton Rangers 11, Netherton B 5 FC Peterborough Res 2, Parkside 3 Peterborough NECI 5, Whittlesey B 6 Huntingdon Rovers 1.

Division Five: FC Peterborough A 0 Hampton 4, Leverington Sports A 1 Spalding A 3, Premiair Res 0 Wittering Harriers Res 4.

Intermediate Shield second round: Riverside 0 Premiair 9, Spalding Res 6 Stilton 0, Thorpe Wood Rangers 2 Feeder 6 (aet).

League Shield second round: Gunthorpe Harriers 2 AFC Stanground Sports A 3, Long Sutton Res 1 Eunice Huntingdon 4, Stamford Lions A 5 Ramsey Res 2, Tydd St Mary Res 1 Glinton & Northborough Res 5.