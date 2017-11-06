Exciting initiative launched as Blackstones join forces with One Touch Football

An exciting initiative for budding young footballers has been launched following a partnership between Blackstones FC and One Touch Football.

They have a started a new football academy and education scholarship programme which will begin in September next year.

The partnership will see One Touch Football work with Blackstones and that will allow their students to benefit from playing at the ALH Recruitment Stadium.

One Touch Football academy director Glenn Vaughan enthused: “We are delighted to have secured the fantastic facility and have the backing of Blackstones FC to help us create what will be a sensational centre.

“The opportunities this centre will offer our students are endless and I can’t wait to get it off the ground and make a start. It’s all very exciting.

“Knowing the success we have had at Netherton in our first academy which launched September 2017, I am confident this centre will attract many players who want to move up the pathway into playing a higher standard of football or those wanting to gain a career.”

Students will receive UEFA coaching for 15-20 hours a week while studying for a BTEC level 2 or 3 in Sport which has been rated ‘good’ by OFSTED.

Included in the programme students will also receive a FA Level One coaching qualification as well as becoming a qualified referee.

Paul Downs, commercial manager at Blackstones, commented: “Blackstones FC are excited to form an academy football scheme under its banner.”

Club chairman Gary Peace added: “We as a club welcome the scheme to the club and the thought of having younger players progressing into our first team excites myself and the management team.”

The first open event will be held on Friday, February 24, from 1-3pm at the ALH Recruitment Stadium. For more information please visit www.onetouchfootball.co.uk