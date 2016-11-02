FOOTBALL: 10-man Bourne Town battle for a point

Bourne Town picked up another away point despite the dismissal of goalkeeper Alex Brown midway through the first half.

The Wakes took the lead on seven minutes when Rob Dunn’s through-ball was slotted just inside the post by Zak Munton as James Burrows advanced.

Matt Coles was off target for Burton Park Wanderers with a header from Aidan Smith’s free-kick.

The contest livened up when Brown impeded Brad Kineton as the home striker went round him in the area.

Brown was dismissed but Andy Moss donned the gloves and went down to his left to turn away Kineton’s spot-kick.

On 25 minutes, though, Moss was given no chance by Jordan Watt’s deflected strike from outside the area.

Burton failed to make the most of their numerical advantage as shots from long distance by Smith, Coles and Jamie Payne were all saved by Moss.

For Bourne, Craig Rook created space for himself but shot over.

Burton had an early chance in the second half with Smith narrowly wide from a free-kick.

The game degenerated into a scrappy and fractious affair with few openings at either end.

The 10 men almost won it late on when Rook’s cross found substitute Tom Cardall whose shot was smothered by Burrows at the near post.

Bourne: Brown, Corby (sub Avory), Cooper, Elger, Dilley, Moss, Dunn, Bottreill (sub Cardall), Munton, Rook, Zealand.

TUESDAY RESULTS

EVO-STIK NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE

First Division South: Belper 0 Lincoln 0, Carlton 1 Sheffield 3, Loughborough Dynamo 3 Rugby 2, Market Drayton 1 Kidsgrove 3, Romulus 2 Gresley 2, Spalding 1 AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2, Stocksbridge Park Steels 1 Leek 2.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Eynesbury 3 Cogenhoe 0, Harborough 3 ON Chenecks 0, Kirby Muxloe 4 Oadby 0, Leicester Nirvana 1 Rothwell Corinthians 1, Peterborough Sports 5 Boston 1, Sileby 2 Desborough 2, Wellingborough 1 Newport Pagnell 3, Wisbech 8 Huntingdon 1, Yaxley 0 Peterborough Northern Star 2.

Division One: Burton Park Wanderers 1 Bourne 1, Irchester 0 Daventry 1, Long Buckby 0 Lutterworth 3, Rushden & Higham 0 Potton 3, Thrapston 0 Oakham 1, Woodford 1 Olney 4.