FOOTBALL: Boss ready for another big challenge at Deeping Rangers

Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode expects another tough test on Tuesday night.

He believes the challenge posed by Peterborough Sports will be very similar to the one which saw Gresley run out 6-2 winners on Saturday.

Goode said: “Both teams will be looking to start afresh after cup defeats.

“I think it will be a similar game to what we had here on Saturday in terms of quality against us.

“Sports are favourites for the title so it’s a tough test. To compete with them, we must make sure we deal with their attacking power and take our own chances in front of goal.

“Gresley gave us almost nothing but we created four or five chances against a Step Four side and couldn’t score to make it 1-1 or 2-1.

The Deeping defence under pressure again

“They scored straight away to go 2-0 up after a free header for Scott Coupland and once we went 3-0 down we’d had it.

“Charlie Coulson could have got us back into the game at 2-1 and you’ve got to take those chances.

“Gresley are on a good run but I thought we probably gave them two or three cheap goals. We weren’t tight enough for the first two.

“When we tried to get a bit of width, we settled into a pattern of play but the game was still too open and we were loose at the back.

Gresley are on a good run but I thought we probably gave them two or three cheap goals. Michael Goode

“We created chances but we weren’t clinical enough against a good side.

“It was a little bit like last season’s FA Cup defeat at home to AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

“When you play a higher-level team, if you are at your best and they are not quite right then you have got a real chance.

“But if that doesn’t quite happen then you can get a bit of a hammering – although we responded well by creating those chances.”