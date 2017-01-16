FOOTBALL: Bourne Town beaten by last-gasp strike

Bourne Town lost their second league game of 2017 after twice looking like grabbing a point from Buckingham Town at The Abbey Lawn.

The Wakes were a match for their fourth-placed opponents until conceding twice in the last five minutes of the first half.

Tariq Kotey and Jellani Blair put the Robins in the driving seat before the break as the Bourne defence were undone by their opponents’ quick movement and clinical finishing.

But the last third of the game saw the Wakes stage a dramatic comeback, firstly when Aaron Jesson headed in George Couzens’ corner at the far post.

Then Couzens put in an inch-perfect cross from the Buckingham left for Craig Rook to finish from close range.

Substitute Dan Silver restored the Robins’ lead when the Wakes lost concentration straight after the equaliser but Tyler Sculthorpe looked to have earned a point when Rook’s attempted lob came off the bar.

But Silver scored the winner with almost the last kick of the game when the Wakes’ defence failed to clear a free-kick away from their penalty box.