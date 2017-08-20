FOOTBALL: Bourne Town boss wants back-to-back wins

Bourne Town picked up their opening win of the campaign after three defeats.

Gav Cooke’s early free-kick was cancelled out before the break but Josh Russell made it 2-1 then Jezz Goldson-Williams marked his return to Abbey Lawn with a late double past Burton Park Wanderers.

Joint manager Jimmy McDonnell said: “We felt down after getting beaten last week at Pinchbeck United – but we knew we had matched them for long periods.

“We went into Saturday’s game with six players missing so it was an opportunity for a few others to come in.

“We wanted to give respect that Burton Park Wanderers deserve because, after losing 15-0 the previous week, they could have folded the whole club. They turned up and full credit to them.

“The biggest issue from our perspective was getting the right tempo.

Gav Cooke is congratulated after his free-kick put the Wakes ahead

“We got the early goal and Russell hit the post three times so we could have made it more comfortable.

“After they equalised, we needed a reaction by shifting the ball around quicker.

“We brought on Matt Bills who kept it simple and then grew in confidence with his set-piece delivery.

“Jack Corby, who celebrated his birthday on Friday and had to work on Saturday morning, didn’t get to the ground until after 3pm so Tom Palmer did a job at right-back until we made a change by putting him into midfield.

“We got in front and added a couple of goals after that to reward Goldson-Williams’ work-rate up front with Russell.

“We looked solid as a unit defensively and it was a happy dressing room after our first win.

“The lads stuck together and deserved those points on the board. Now they need to back it up with more wins.

“It was a good day for us but last season we couldn’t put together back-to-back wins.

Photos by Tim Wilson

“I still think we can look after the ball better and we know Lutterworth Town will be a very good side coming here on Saturday.”

The Wakes have signed former Oakham United striker Richard Nelson as cover for Russell and Goldson-Williams.