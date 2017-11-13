FOOTBALL: Bourne Town extend unbeaten record

Have your say

Bourne Town stretched their unbeaten run to seven games after a thrilling victory over Lutterworth Athletic at Abbey Lawn on Saturday.

The Wakes took just 23 seconds to open their account as Adam Rothery put them ahead.

Despite Lutterworth soon getting back on level terms, Jack Humphries put the Wakes in front again.

Rothery’s second goal of the game and another from Humphries put Bourne into a commanding position.

A late Lutterworth double gave the hosts a scare but they held out.

Bourne’s joint manager Jimmy McDonnell said: “It was another good performance.

“We swapped things around to keep people guessing and we want competition for places.

“Rothery was disappointed to be left out the previous week but he came back and scored in the first minute!

“Once that early goal went in, there was a feeling that we would quickly add a second.

“But they are a good side. After the equaliser, we got back into it straight away with a series of corners and chances.

“We were 2-1 up at half-time but we wanted to shift the ball around quicker and exploit their weaknesses.

“As soon as we made it 4-1, they missed a penalty and then got a couple of goals.

“Rothery also cleared one off the line but we also looked like scoring on the break.

“We had to relax and shore things up at the back for the last 15 minutes.

“We set a target of four points from two games so we achieved that.

“We’re on a good run but we told the players ‘why not back it up by having two good months?’

“We’ve got another tough game on Tuesday night away to Harrowby United.

“People are stepping up to the mark now. Everyone wants to play every minute of every game but that doesn’t happen in modern football.

“Players need to support each other and take the chance when it comes along. We’re helping to keep them fresh as well.”

Gav Cooke and Richard Nelson will complete three-match bans in midweek.