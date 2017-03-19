FOOTBALL: Coupland takes tally to 40 in away win for Deeping Rangers

‘Job done’ was the verdict from Deeping Rangers boss Michael Goode after another win took them closer to securing runners-up spot.

Scott Coupland’s double made it 40 goals so far this season in 43 games.

Charlie Coulson and Tom Waumsley were also on target at Sileby Rangers on Saturday – but Goode felt that they should have won by an even bigger margin.

He said: “We played some really good stuff, much better than last week when we beat Eynesbury Rovers 3-0 at home.

“We got two goals right at the end but we should have been out of sight long before then.

“At 2-1 we were on the edge of the seat, especially when they hit the bar.

Overall, it was a very good performance on a pitch which suited the way we play. Michael Goode

“Overall, it was a very good performance on a pitch which suited the way we play.

“Although Sileby had picked up a couple of poor results, they were without influential players and they were back to full strength against us.

“We were really good going forward and very solid at the back. Our one-touch passing was top class.

“The keeper dropped the ball and Coulson tapped in the first goal but, although they hit the post, we had two or three chances to put the game beyond doubt.

“We should have been 3-1 up at half-time but Coupland soon doubled our lead and then we dominated.

“We gave away a silly free-kick which they scored from and we had to hold firm for a 10-minute spell.

“Waumsley deserved his goal just before we took him off for his brother Scott to make his first-team debut.

“Coupland’s second goal took him to 40 which is a great achievement for any striker at any level.

“He has scored twice in each game against Eynesbury and Sileby – two of our top-six rivals – with calm finishes.”

Deeping are back home on Saturday against Rothwell Corinthians before facing them again the following weekend.

Striker Scott Mooney is unavailable but midfielder Henry Dunn should return to the squad.

Goode added: “We have to keep the focus on ourselves.

“Yaxley and Desborough Town both won on Saturday so they are still on our tails.

“There are no easy games. We are learning from our mistakes and managing games at both ends of the pitch with our experience.”

Meanwhile, the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy final against Cleethorpes Town has been moved to Wednesday, April 19.

Goode admitted: “It will be a great challenge against the FA Vase finalists.

“In the majority of games this season, we are expected to win but this is going to be tough.

“We’ll go to Sincil Bank and play free-flowing attacking football. We are relishing that opportunity.”

Deeping’s youngsters will also be heading to Lincoln City’s stadium next month.

They face Lincoln United in the Lincolnshire FA Under-16 Cup final on Sunday, April 23 (11am kick-off).