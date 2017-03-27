FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers boss delighted at ‘brilliant response’

Michael Goode wants the same approach by Deeping Rangers in next weekend’s return fixture at Rothwell Corinthians.

They meet for the second time in eight days following the Clarets’ six-goal victory last Saturday.

Rangers boss Goode said: “It was another great result and a solid performance.

“We’ve scored 13 goals in three successive wins since losing our unbeaten home league run against Newport Pagnell Town.

“We produced our free-flowing football during the second half on Saturday.

“Going to Rothwell will mean different conditions but if we have the same approach going forward then we will have a chance.

“I’m really pleased with the way we have bounced back from that defeat to Newport Pagnell.

“It could have slipped away a bit and allowed other teams to gain ground.

“But we have picked up three convincing wins and lifted the bar again. It has been a brilliant response.

“We had to play against the wind in the first half on Saturday so we didn’t create as many chances.

“If it had stayed at 0-0 at half-time, I would have been quite happy.

“We got a little bit of good luck just before the break to get in front.

“Scott Coupland’s finish was the sign of a man who is bang back in form.

“We doubled the lead at the start of the second half and everyone must have been wondering whether Rothwell could come back from that.

“It was a good all-round performance and we took our second-half chances.”

Striker Scott Mooney will be back in Deeping’s squad next weekend after missing the wins over Sileby Rangers and Rothwell Corinthians. In his absence, Tom Waumsley has added three goals to his tally.