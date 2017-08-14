FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers can’t hit right rhythm

Have your say

Deeping Rangers suffered their first defeat of the season with a disappointing display.

Looking to build on a very impressive home victory over Wisbech Town last midweek, the Clarets couldn’t match that level of performance.

Scott Coupland’s penalty cancelled out an early opener by Remy Brittain but just two minutes later Jordan Pendered scored what proved to be the winner for Whitworth.

Deeping manager Michael Goode admitted: “We were pretty poor – although in the end we should have got something from the game because we had enough chances.

“Losing Jonny Clay and Dan Schiavi at the same time meant we didn’t have our rhythm in the first 15 minutes.

“We didn’t play well and they had a plan which worked.

Scott Coupland

“We didn’t look solid at the back and the first goal was a free header at the back post which is inexcusable.

“We equalised straight away and then gave away a free-kick on the edge of the box which was curled into the top corner.

“We had some one-on-one chances and hit the woodwork three times.

“The pace of our play wasn’t right. We’ll have to write it off as a bad day.

“The positives were having two under-18s players coming on. Scott Waumsley created chances and Rob Conyard also got into good positions.”

Clay will be back for the trip to Yaxley on Tuesday night, replacing Luke Hunnings.

Jack Marsden and Michael Simpson are also in the squad while Jason Kilbride should be available for the Emirates FA Cup preliminary round tie at Barton Rovers on Saturday.

Goode added: “We have set ourselves a points target for the first five games and if we get a positive result at Yaxley, we’ll be pretty close.

“We weren’t getting carried away last Tuesday and equally we won’t panic after Saturday.

“We have talked about consistency and momentum. But it will take five to 10 games for the league to settle down.”

Deeping have been drawn away to Boston Town in the Lincolnshire FA Senior Trophy first round. The tie is scheduled to be played by October 15.