FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers get rewards as runners-up

Deeping Rangers completed their home programme with a comfortable victory over Harrowby United.

An early header from Tom Waumsley was followed by a near-post finish from Tom Smith to make it 2-0 at half-time.

A composed finish in the box from Scott Coupland made it three before the final Rangers goal from Scott Mooney.

A defensive error lead to a consolation for Harrowby before the end.

Deeping play their final league game of the season at Boston Town on Saturday, followed by the Hinchingbrooke Cup final against Peterborough Sports at Yaxley on Tuesday.

At the end of the midweek game, Deeping’s players and staff were presented with their pennants and medals for finishing second.

Deeping also announced the first pre-season friendly will be against a Peterborough United XI on Saturday, July 22.

Holbeach United finish the season on Saturday at home to Wellingborough Town.