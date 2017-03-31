FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers look to step up again

Deeping Rangers are ready to set their sights on the next level of non-League football.

Formed just over half a century ago, the club joined the United Counties League in 1999.

But the Clarets could be at a higher level for the 2018-19 campaign.

Deeping brought in general manager Leigh Porter last night.

He is already manager of Deeping’s under-18s as well as helping the reserve team - now he will play a key role off the pitch to get Rangers ready for promotion.

Porter said: “I was on the board at Peterborough United then commercial manager and general manager when we were promoted from League Two to League One and the Championship.

“So that was a really good experience. I learned a lot as the club went through that process. I thoroughly enjoyed being in professional football.

“It was really hard to leave but I took a job that was better for myself and my family.

“I’ve always wanted to get back into the off-field side of football and Deeping are my local non-League club.

“This role fits in around my full-time job and we will have extra staff coming into the club on the commercial side.

“One person can’t do everything so it’s important to get a core group of volunteers with good experience.

“The main attraction of taking this role is that Deeping are run by people who are fully committed and getting involved for the right reasons.

“The first team have been phenomenal this season and in any other year they would have won this league.

“So we feel it’s only right to look at the next step.

“After such a strong season by Michael Goode, the players and management team, we will be looking for something

similar next term and apply for promotion.

“It’s all about maximising every opportunity. We will look at this challenge and do our very best.

“There is not a lot of work to be done around the ground to achieve promotion.

“The standard of the club’s facilities is very good but we want to make improvements. Let’s see if we can raise the bar even higher and achieve that.

“I’m coming in to enhance what is happening. The club is very well run and I’m looking to help.

“Football is always more enjoyable when you’re winning and it’s nice to be involved in a successful season.

“Deeping are a strong side in the UCL Premier Division with potential to do well at the next level.

“The structure is here. We have passion from the first team right through the youth set-up.

“We have already got a solid foundation to build on. But the future must be sustainable.

“We need more people to create a buzz and put in plenty of hard work.”