FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers ready for big test and bumper crowd

Deeping Rangers will be back home on Saturday to offer a warm welcome to Peterborough United.

The Clarets are expecting a bumper crowd for this year’s first pre-season friendly at the Haydon Whitham Stadium.

Admission is pay on the gate – adults £6 and concessions £4 – with spectators advised to arrive early.

Deeping general manager Leigh Porter said: “To have the Posh kick off our home friendlies is huge for the club and we are grateful to everyone who has made this happen.

“It’s an opportunity we need to maximise and a big crowd will really set the club up for the whole season so we ask as many people from the Deepings to support us on that day – and hopefully for many more games after!

“With the Deeping Beer Festival on the same weekend, Deeping really is the place to be for a great afternoon of football followed by a fantastic event within walking distance from the ground.

The lads are looking forward to stepping on the same pitch as full-time professionals and showing what they can do. Michael Goode

“You don’t get a top local League One side at our club very often so we hope as many people as possible join us for what will be a great day.”

First-team boss Michael Goode added: “It will be a great test for the lads to come up against a team at a completely different level to us.

“Posh are a professional club that have unbelievable resources at their disposal compared to us– it’s going to be a fantastic day and experience for the whole of the club.

“The lads are looking forward to stepping on the same pitch as full-time professionals and showing what they can do.

“Hopefully the whole of Deeping will turn out and give us that extra push!”

Deeping kicked off their summer schedule with a 2-1 win at Netherton United thanks to goals from David Burton-Jones and Scott Mooney.

Tuesday night’s game against Bourne Town (7.15pm kick-off) has been switched to Bourne Rugby Club.

The Wakes won 3-2 away to Wittering Harriers on Saturday.