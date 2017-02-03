FOOTBALL: Deeping Rangers ready to extend home run

Second-placed Deeping Rangers are looking for their fourth successive victory ahead of a key spell of games.

They face rock-bottom Huntingdon Town in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League’s Premier Division on Saturday.

Three months ago, Scott Coupland struck five times as Deeping won 9-1 at Jubilee Park.

Coupland was forced off during the first half of last weekend’s 3-1 win away to Peterborough Northern Star due to a dead leg.

His strike partner Scott Mooney will complete a two-match ban on Saturday.

Deeping manager Michael Goode said: “We trained hard on Tuesday night and we can enjoy a free week.

“We’ve got some big games coming up against teams who are just below us.

“But when Mooney’s ban is over, we’ll have a full squad.

“Coupland had a dead leg and it stiffened up again last Saturday.

“Charlie Coulson came on and was excellent. His knee is strapped but he was free-running and the architect of the majority of our attacking play in the second half. So it’s great to have him back.”

Deeping have an unbeaten home league record so far this season.

Huntingdon have suffered 13 successive away defeats and only picked up four points on the road.